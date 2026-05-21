SAI360 Launches GRC Elevate 6.0 with Embedded AI to Modernize Compliance and Risk Management

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360, a global leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced the public launch of GRC Elevate 6.0, expanding the platform with embedded AI capabilities and new Professional and Essentials editions that make modern GRC more accessible, faster to deploy, and easier to manage.

As regulatory demands increase and organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate defensible compliance, GRC Elevate 6.0 helps teams move faster by embedding AI directly into core GRC workflows. The platform combines enterprise-grade GRC capabilities with a modern user experience, expanded automation, and enhanced regulatory intelligence to support organizations at every stage of GRC maturity.

"The future of GRC isn't more disconnected tools or standalone AI assistants," said Peter Granat, CEO of SAI360. "It's intelligent workflows embedded directly into how organizations manage compliance, risk, policies, incidents, and training. That's what we set out to deliver with GRC Elevate 6.0."

Intelligent AI Workflows, Not Standalone Assistants

GRC Elevate 6.0 introduces AI capabilities embedded across the SAI360 platform to help organizations identify risks earlier, respond faster, and build more defensible compliance programs.

Key AI-powered capabilities include:

Accelerated Assessments and Document Analysis

AI helps teams complete risk and compliance assessments faster by suggesting responses, summarizing policies and evidence, and identifying gaps and key insights.





AI helps teams complete risk and compliance assessments faster by suggesting responses, summarizing policies and evidence, and identifying gaps and key insights. Enhanced Risk Detection and Prioritization

AI analyzes data across risk domains to surface emerging risks, identify correlations, and prioritize issues that require attention.





AI analyzes data across risk domains to surface emerging risks, identify correlations, and prioritize issues that require attention. Coordinated Action and Monitoring

AI helps organizations trigger workflows, prioritize remediation efforts, and respond faster to changing risk conditions across teams and programs.





AI helps organizations trigger workflows, prioritize remediation efforts, and respond faster to changing risk conditions across teams and programs. Personalized Training and Guidance

AI-powered learning experiences provide adaptive training, simulations, and contextual guidance to improve employee engagement and training effectiveness.





AI-powered learning experiences provide adaptive training, simulations, and contextual guidance to improve employee engagement and training effectiveness. Automated Regulatory Mapping and Compliance Workflows

AI connects regulations to policies and controls, identifies gaps, tracks regulatory changes, and automates routine compliance tasks.

Faster, Smarter GRC Modules for Mid-Market Teams

GRC Elevate 6.0 expands the SAI360 platform with new Professional and Essentials editions designed to simplify implementation and accelerate adoption for growing and mid-market organizations.

The new editions include AI-first capabilities, pre-configured templates, standardized workflows, and an intuitive user experience that allows organizations to launch compliance programs faster with reduced implementation complexity and lower ongoing maintenance requirements.

This launch includes significant advancements and new AI-native modules within the Professional and Essentials editions:

Policy Management

The Policy Management module provides a centralized policy library with AI-powered summaries, keyword search, and chatbot capabilities to help employees quickly find answers to policy questions. Integrated training workflows connect policies directly to relevant courses and attestations while supporting automated reminders, real-time tracking, and defensible audit trails.

Incident Management

The Incident Management module delivers standardized workflows for managing incidents from intake through resolution. Incidents are connected to policies in Policy Management to identify compliance risk areas. AI-assisted incident categorization, automated routing, and real-time reporting help organizations reduce compliance risk while ensuring corrective and preventive actions are tracked consistently.

Regulatory Change Management (RCM)

The RCM module, planned for general release in Q3 of 2026, helps organizations identify and act on regulatory changes before they become risks. It monitors legislative and regulatory updates across over 100 global jurisdictions and 2,000 regulatory publishers, surfaces relevant obligations, and coordinates compliance actions across the enterprise. RCM connects into SAI360's broader GRC platform to translate regulatory change into action and evidence.

A More Connected Ethics & Compliance Training Experience

The Ethics & Compliance Training module introduces major enhancements designed to create a more seamless experience for both administrators and learners. Organizations can easily browse and preview SAI360's extensive online training content library, customize courses using an enhanced built-in editor, leverage instant translations for faster global reach, and deploy training programs across the enterprise. Out of the box content bundles include trending topics covering Harassment, Code of Conduct, AI, and Anti-Bribery with industry specific scenarios and modern looks that resonate with learners and drive behavior change.

The module also connects training directly to policies, disclosures, and attestations to help organizations reinforce compliance expectations, streamline employee acknowledgements, and maintain defensible records of completion and certification activities.

AI-Driven Innovation for Enterprise GRC Programs

The Enterprise edition remains purpose-built for sophisticated GRC programs requiring deep configurability and cross-functional workflows. With GRC Elevate 6.0, Enterprise customers gain embedded AI capabilities across modules to accelerate assessments, automate routine tasks, surface emerging risks earlier, and improve operational efficiency.

SAI360 also introduces support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing organizations to securely connect external AI tools and enterprise automation platforms directly into SAI360 workflows and data. This enables organizations to integrate broader AI ecosystems and enterprise automation tools into their GRC operations without extensive custom integration work.

With GRC Elevate 6.0, SAI360 continues to help organizations identify risks earlier, respond faster, and strengthen compliance operations in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

To learn more about GRC Elevate 6.0 or request a demo, visit: https://www.sai360.com/sai360-platform/grc-elevate

About SAI360

SAI360 is a leading provider of integrated risk and compliance software that helps organizations manage risk, ensure compliance, and build a strong ethical culture. The SAI360 platform connects enterprise risk, regulatory compliance, ethics and compliance training, policy management, incident management, and third-party risk into a unified GRC ecosystem designed to improve visibility, accountability, and operational resilience.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Childs

(312) 546-4500

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SOURCE SAI360