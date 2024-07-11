SAI360 Solutions and Customer Satisfaction Recognized in G2 Summer 2024 Report

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360 announced today that it has been recognized with multiple G2 badges for its integrated software and training solutions for ethics, governance, risk, and compliance management. The G2 Summer 2024 Report identifies SAI360 as the recipient of the following badges:

Best Estimated ROI Enterprise

High Performer

Fastest Implementation Enterprise

Users Love Us

"We are incredibly proud to receive these prestigious G2 badges which are a testament to our platform and service. Being recognized underscores our dedication to providing integrated GRC software and Ethics & Compliance training solutions," shares Peter Granat, CEO of SAI360. "These accolades reflect our focus on delivering an innovative and user-centric experience and we remain committed to empowering organizations with the tools they need to thrive ethically and compliantly."

In the Results Index, the Best Est. ROI badge was given to SAI360 Audit Management based on a combination of estimated time to go live and time to achieve ROI. Audit Management centralizes resources and automates activities throughout the entire audit lifecycle, improving collaboration, visibility, and reporting.

The High Performer badge in the Grid Report reflects high customer satisfaction scores for SAI360 Business Continuity Management. Featuring communication resources and testing capabilities, Business Continuity Management supports a data-driven response to business disruptions.

In the Implementation Index, the Fastest Implementation Badge recognizes SAI360 Ethics & Compliance Learning for fastest go-live time in its category. In addition to award winning training content, SAI360's Ethics & Compliance Learning provides innovative technology including Dashboard Analytics and Course Player, which not only integrates with SAI360's LMS, but many others as well including Cornerstone, Workday, SAP, and Docebo.

The Users Love Us badge reflects SAI360's commitment to customer success and not only reflects the strength of our products, but also the positive feedback shared by our customers.

You can learn more about SAI360's integrated software and training solutions and request a demo at www.sai360.com.

About SAI360

SAI360 is giving companies a new perspective on risk management. By integrating Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) software and Ethics & Compliance Training resources, SAI360 can broaden your risk horizon and increase your ability to identify, manage, and mitigate risk. See risk from every angle. Visit www.sai360.com.

Media Contact:

Marsha Fisher

919-800-7501

[email protected]

SOURCE SAI360