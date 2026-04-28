Saigon Technology Introduces the 16-Hour Development Cycle, Helping US Companies Double Engineering Output

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saigon Technology, a global software development and AI engineering company with over 14 years of experience serving US and APAC enterprises, is introducing a structured operating model that enables US engineering teams to maintain near-continuous development across time zones.

Saigon Technology engineers operate during US off-hours at the company's software development center in Ho Chi Minh City.

The model, which Saigon Technology calls the 16-hour development cycle, extends daily productive development time from the standard eight hours to 16 or more. For US companies facing pressure to deliver faster without increasing headcount, this approach offers a practical alternative to traditional outsourcing.

How the 16-Hour Cycle Works

Vietnam operates at GMT+7, which places it almost exactly 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast. The model pairs a US-based engineering team with a dedicated offshore development center (ODC) in Vietnam that operates during US off-hours.

At 6 PM Eastern, a US team logs off with tasks in progress. By 9 AM the next morning, those tasks are completed. Bugs are fixed, pull requests are reviewed, and new features are ready for testing. The project moves forward while one team sleeps.

The structure relies on two shifts with one daily handoff, supported by a three- to four-hour overlap window for live standups, code review, and context transfer.

"The 16-hour cycle is not about working more hours. It is about using time zones as an engineering advantage. A standard team produces around 1,680 productive hours per year per engineer. Under this model, the same project receives over 3,300 hours, without anyone working overtime," said Thanh Pham, CEO of Saigon Technology.

Measured Results Across US Engagements

Across their US client portfolio, Saigon Technology has documented consistent performance improvements under the 16-hour model:

Sprint velocity increases by 1.8x to 2.2x. A ten-sprint roadmap typically compresses to five or six sprints.

Bug resolution time drops from 18 hours to approximately 4 hours. Issues reported in the US afternoon are resolved before the next business day.

Release frequency increases. More development hours lead to smaller, more frequent releases, which in turn produce fewer defects.

Why Vietnam Is a Strategic Location for US Offshore Development Centers

The success of an offshore development center depends on both time zone alignment and engineering capability.

Vietnam's 12-hour offset from EST creates near-total timezone inversion, maximizing productive hours during US downtime. India (9.5-hour offset) offers too much overlap and not enough extended coverage. Eastern Europe (6-8 hours) provides minimal additional development time.

Combined with a strong and growing talent pool, Saigon Technology operates dedicated ODC teams with the following capabilities:

400+ software engineers across web, mobile, cloud, and AI development

850+ projects delivered for 350+ clients worldwide

100+ offshore dedicated teams currently in operation

English-fluent teams operating in Agile and Scrum by default

ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certification and GDPR-compliant data handling

Offices in Vietnam (HQ), the US, Germany, Australia, and Singapore

Developer retention rate well above the Vietnamese industry average, supporting the team continuity that the 16-hour model requires

Looking Ahead

As competition for development speed intensifies across the US technology sector, the companies that find ways to keep their software moving outside of business hours will hold a structural advantage.

Saigon Technology continues to support enterprises in building ODC models that deliver continuous progress across time zones.

In a global engineering landscape, time can limit progress or become a competitive asset, depending on how it is used.

Learn more at saigontechnology.com

SOURCE Saigon Technology