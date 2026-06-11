SAIHEAT Expands Business into AI Inference Services, Delivering Tokens of Open Models to Enterprises

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ: SAIH) today announced its strategic expansion into the AI inference services business. It delivers enterprise-level authorized token access to mainstream open-source AI models, with our existing and prospective partners covering Kimi, GLM, DeepSeek, MiniMax, MiMo and other AI platforms. Dedicated to delivering high-performance and low-latency AI inference capabilities, SAIHEAT empowers corporate clients to efficiently streamline the R&D progress and iterative upgrade of their intelligent application products.

SAIHEAT's platform is built on dedicated, high-performance AI infrastructure with proprietary optimization technologies, delivering a lightweight and flexible solution for enterprises. By providing direct access tokens from the latest open-source models, SAIHEAT enables organizations to scale AI applications rapidly without managing complex GPU clusters or data center operations. The platform supports both open-source and custom AI models at scale, empowering vertical AI companies and digital enterprises to deploy and optimize AI workloads efficiently.

Leveraging advanced cluster architecture, the SAIHEAT's inference platform supports a wide range of mainstream AI frameworks and manages highly concurrent workloads across model training and inference. The platform emphasizes high-quality, low-latency, and secure AI inference services, allowing enterprises to integrate cutting-edge open-source AI models into production with speed and simplicity.

"Many businesses are hitting a wall trying to scale AI from pilot projects to full production. Solely using closed models creates bottlenecks. We solve this by combining the best open-source models with robust enterprise infrastructure, offering an adaptable and scalable path to get AI working in your real-world applications." said Jianwei Li, CEO of SAIHEAT, "Scale your AI without worry. Our platform offers the dedicated, high-capacity infrastructure your enterprise needs."

As AI adoption accelerates across various industries, SAIHEAT intends to establish itself as a trusted infrastructure partner, delivering secure, high-performance AI inference services that help enterprises unlock the full potential of open AI models and seize opportunities in the AI-driven economy.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ: SAIH) is a global distributed computing power operator. By leveraging a modular computing power system, we help energy owners address the issues of local energy consumption and efficient resource utilization. Through our proprietary inference optimization technologies, we deliver high-quality, low-latency, and secure inference services, empowering users to deploy models into real-world applications faster in the AI era.

For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit: https://www.saiheat.com

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SOURCE SAIHEAT Limited