SAIL SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates SailPoint, Inc. for Possible Securities Law Violations

SailPoint reported Q1 results that topped Wall Street estimates -- yet the stock dropped approximately 12% in a single session in the trading session following the announcement.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIL) lost approximately 12% per share on June 9, 2026, when the stock fell sharply despite the Company reporting fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.05 per share against a consensus estimate of $0.04. Shareholders who suffered losses on their SAIL investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SailPoint's Q1 fiscal 2027 results showed year-over-year revenue growth and adjusted EPS that exceeded consensus expectations. Despite those headline figures, the stock was down approximately 12-14% following the earnings release. Financial media reports noted the decline was among the stock's largest daily moves in recent months.

The stock declined following management's forward outlook, which projected negative EPS for the coming quarter and flagged foreign-exchange headwinds that would dampen annual recurring revenue growth. Before the announcement, shares had risen substantially, and investor expectations were elevated. Market participants focused on management's outlook for future quarters, which contributed to a negative reaction despite the reported quarterly results.

SAIL investors who lost money are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities investigations and actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SAIL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SAIL investigation?A: Investors who purchased SAIL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did SAIL stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 12% on June 9, 2026 after the Company reported Q1 earnings that beat estimates but issued weaker-than-expected forward guidance. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether SailPoint made materially false or misleading statements regarding its forward outlook and growth trajectory. When the guidance was disclosed alongside Q1 results, the stock price declined sharply despite the earnings beat.

Q: What do SAIL investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my SAIL shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SAIL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com