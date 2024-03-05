SailGP expands U.S. partnership with Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta International Hotels will provide premium stays and unique experiences for the U.S. SailGP Team, SailGP fans, and Sonesta Travel Pass members at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23 and the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco on July 13-14. Last year, the hotel group kicked off the partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team and the league at the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final in San Francisco and the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago at Navy Pier.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to the incredible athletes competing in this summer's SailGP races and to welcome SailGP fans to our New York and San Francisco properties," says Sonesta's Chief Brand Officer, Elizabeth Harlow. "At Sonesta, we're dedicated to enriching the experiences of our Sonesta Travel Pass members with fresh and thrilling opportunities. This partnership further cements our unwavering commitment to offer our members an unparalleled access to experience SailGP Races."

Mike Buckley, co-owner and CEO of the U.S. SailGP Team, said: "We plan on putting together one of the most exciting sports experiences in New York this June with spectators traveling from all over the world. By partnering with one of the most reputable hotel companies, the team and I look forward to making Sonesta Hotels our 'home away from home' as we look to close out Season 4 with a strong finish in the U.S."

The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix will be the first time the U.S. SailGP Team competes on home waters under new ownership. Fans can book their stay in The Big Apple for the homecoming event at The Shelburne Sonesta New York or Sonesta Simply Suites Jersey City, with a special offer available for stays between June 19-24, 2024, using the rate code SONSAIL24. Additionally, to celebrate the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco, guests at The Clift Royal Sonesta can enjoy exclusive savings on bookings made between June 27-July 22, 2024, using the booking code SONSAIL24 (Tickets on sale March 12).

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, visit SailGP.com/NewYork .

ABOUT SONESTA // Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You will find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven brands – Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection – operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten.

ABOUT SAILGP // SailGP is the world's most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

IMAGE GALLERY

CONTACTS //

SONESTA INTERNATIONAL HOTELS

FINN Partners | [email protected]

SAILGP

Laura Muma | [email protected] | +1.773.960.3960

SOURCE SailGP