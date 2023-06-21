SainSmart Launches Genmitsu PROVerXL 4030 V2: Speed & Precision Redefined

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SainSmart has released an upgraded version of its popular Genmitsu CNC router machine, the PROVerXL 4030 V2. With a maximum running speed of 5000 mm/min, this CNC machine is faster and more efficient than ever before, making it the perfect tool for hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts, and small business owners alike.

Upgraded Closed-Loop Motor and Ball Screw

Say goodbye to step loss and enjoy lower noise levels with the new closed-loop motor and increased precision and accuracy with the T10 ball screw. The improved Z-axis structure provides added stability, while the added eccentric nut adjustment for the roller offers greater flexibility and control over the machine's movement.

This upgraded structure allows for a maximum movement speed of 5000 mm/min. SainSmart conducted a engraving test on an aluminum sheet using a trim router with a 3.175mm single-flute milling cutter. The feed rate was set to 360mm/s, the cutting depth to 0.8mm, and the downcutting speed to 360mm/s. The job took only 14 minutes, versus over 40 minutes on another machine with the same settings.

Hybrid Table and Wide Range of Materials

The T-slot hybrid table can help holding materials during CNC machining or laser engraving. Cut and carve an irregularly shaped or size of a variety of materials such as wood, plastics, and soft metals, and enjoy a generous working area of 400 x 300x 110mm.

GRBL-Based Control Board and Improved Chassis Design

Easy operation via USB interface using software such as Candle or Universal Gcode Sender thanks to the GRBL-based control board. The sturdy and improved chassis design ensures long-lasting and reliable performance with minimal maintenance requirements.

Summary

The upgraded motion system with ball screws ensures precision and accuracy, while the user-friendly design and intuitive controls make it easy to operate. The machine can handle a wide range of materials such as wood, plastics, and soft metals. With a working area of 400 x 300 x 110mm, the Genmitsu PROVerXL 4030 V2 is suitable for small to medium-sized projects.

About SainSmart

SainSmart was founded with the goal of helping the Maker community to bring their phenomenal ideas to life. For more than 10 years, SainSmart has supplied a variety of open hardware supplies and machines to help turn hobby projects into amazing products and devices.

