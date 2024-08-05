Saint Anthony Hospital President and CEO Retiring to Focus on Chicago Southwest Development Corporation

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy A. Medaglia, president and CEO of Saint Anthony Hospital, has announced that he will be retiring from the hospital on January 10, 2025.

Medaglia joined Saint Anthony Hospital as interim president in 2007 and made several decisions that took the hospital from financial peril to being stable and well-operated with innovative advances in care. One of his first acts was to separate from Ascension Health Systems and transition into an independent, Catholic, community hospital.

In the years that followed, Saint Anthony Hospital, under Medaglia's leadership, logged many successes, including:

Improvements in patient care outcomes : Saint Anthony was granted children's hospital status from the State of Illinois and kept its pediatrics unit operational when other community hospitals were closing theirs.

Award winning : Saint Anthony won Illinois Performance Excellence (ILPEx) Awards for "Commitment to Excellence" and was named the "Best Value" hospital in Chicago .

Financial stability : Under Medaglia's direction, the hospital pulled out of operating in a deficit and became financially stable.

Advancements in technology : Among many health technology advances, Saint Anthony brought first of its kind video technology to the maternity center to connect families across and outside the U.S. The hospital was also able to deliver on Medaglia's vision to convert transportation services to a new electric vehicle fleet with its own charging station.

Expansion of services : In 2012, the newly remodeled Kedzie Avenue Clinic reopened, which was the first of several to follow a new model for outpatient clinics that could offer more specialty services. Saint Anthony then opened its state-of-the-art Little Village Clinic that included rehab and occupational medicine, along with a new dialysis center. In the last five years, Saint Anthony was able to open two additional rehab clinics to expand services into the Illinois Medical District and Gage Park . The hospital also was certified as a Primary Stroke Center to provide even more lifesaving care to the community.

"After nearly two decades of service, I've made the hard decision to step aside and retire as President and CEO of Saint Anthony Hospital," said Medaglia. "I'm incredibly proud of the achievements and advancements in care that I was able to help lead during my time at Saint Anthony. This hospital is incredibly important to our West and Southwest side communities and I'm sure the next leader will share my same passion in providing excellent care to all that come through our doors."

In 2020, Medaglia challenged the State of Illinois' Medicaid reimbursement process. The lawsuit has continued to move through the federal court system, grounded in the mission of health equity and fairness.

Guy will continue to work with the board and the attorneys to see the federal lawsuit to its conclusion. He also remains committed to building a new, state-of-the-art hospital at 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue, and he will stay on as President and CEO of Chicago Southwest Development Corporation (CSDC).

"Guy was vital in the growth, success, and continued operational standards that Saint Anthony Hospital has experienced over the tenure of his leadership. Although we tried to convince him to stay as President and CEO as Saint Anthony Hospital, we're happy that Guy will continue on with CSDC," said the Saint Anthony Hospital Board in a statement. "His dedicated leadership allowed this institution to flourish, and we look forward to his continued partnership while we work on completing the Focal Point project."

Medaglia and the Saint Anthony Hospital Board of Directors will begin searching for his replacement in the fall.

About Saint Anthony Hospital

Founded in 1898, Saint Anthony Hospital is a community-centered organization, serving more than 400,000 residents on Chicago's West and Southwest Sides. Saint Anthony Hospital, its affiliated clinics and community wellness centers, provide quality health and wellness services, as well as a wide variety of free bilingual community health education and outreach programs. For more information, go to SAHChicago.org.

Chicago Southwest Development Corporation

The mission of the Chicago Southwest Development Corporation is to create self-sustaining communities throughout Chicago's underserved neighborhoods, to enrich the lives of families through nontraditional education, recreation, and health and wellness programs, and to enhance social service programs that specifically meet the needs of each individual community. For more information on Chicago Southwest Development Corporation, please visit www.chicagosdc.com.

