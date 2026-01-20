Saint Crewe Announces Three Recipients of Its Inaugural National College Scholarship

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Crewe , the clean, clinically tested skincare brand created for the next generation, today announced the three recipients of its first-ever Saint Crewe Scholarship. The brand has awarded three $2,000 scholarships to college students nationwide who exemplify resilience, self-care, and a commitment to uplifting others. The initiative builds on Saint Crewe's ongoing commitment to supporting students beyond skincare, including the expansion of its college ambassador program on campuses across the country. The community-first effort is designed to empower and uplift the next generation.

The inaugural scholarship recipients are Rylie Kimball, a South Jordan, Utah native currently studying at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Baton Rouge; Madeline Oliver of Rayne, Louisiana, a student at Louisiana State University; and Madison Osazuwa, a Houston, Texas native attending Rice University. Each selected for their thoughtful essay submissions and inspiring personal stories.

Launched earlier this year, the Saint Crewe Scholarship was created to support students who navigate academic life while prioritizing both personal well-being and community care, values deeply rooted in the brand's ethos.

"We were incredibly moved by the vulnerability, strength, and self-awareness shared by so many applicants," said Erin Piper, founder of Saint Crewe. "What stood out about Rylie, Madison, and Madeline was not just their academic ambition, but the strength and resilience they've shown while overcoming personal challenges. Their commitment to their education and to building a brighter future for themselves and their communities is something we're incredibly proud to support."

Each recipient will receive a $2,000 award to support their academic journey and will be featured across Saint Crewe's digital platforms as part of the brand's ongoing commitment to investing in the next generation. The Saint Crewe Scholarship reflects the company's broader mission to nurture confidence, balance, and long-term well-being, extending beyond skincare into meaningful community impact. For more information about the Saint Crewe Scholarship, please visit: saintcrewe.com/pages/scholarship .

About Saint Crewe

Saint Crewe is a new dermatologist-tested, clinically backed skincare line formulated for Gen Z crafted with clean, sustainable, high-quality ingredients, suitable for all skin types, especially for sensitive skin. Saint Crewe products are designed to make skin glow, with or without makeup. Gentle enough for sensitive skin yet powerful enough to deliver real, measurable results. Learn more at saintcrewe.com .

