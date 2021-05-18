Saint Louis Heart and Vascular, the Area's Leading Cardiology Practice, Now Offering Patients an Enhanced Medical Support Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Saint Louis Heart and Vascular (SLHV), the largest private cardiology practice in the St. Louis area, is now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice ™, a unique healthcare program that allows patients to choose a more personalized form of cardiovascular care that emphasizes support, lifestyle coaching for better heart health, preventive wellness and, especially, more time.

St. Louis Heart and Vascular has six practice locations in St. Louis, St. Charles and Bridgeton, Missouri, and Granite City, Illinois. The cardiologists at the practice, Dr. Harvey Serota; Dr. Sanjaya Saheta; Dr. Mohammed Tahir; Dr. Gil Vardi; Dr. George Kichura; Dr. Usman Qayyum, offer patients the most advanced, state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment services in the St. Louis area. Now, through their new Hybrid Choice Concierge Program, they can also offer a more comprehensive and service-oriented approach to cardiovascular care, with greater physician availability, medical advocacy, and a stronger and more personal doctor/patient relationship.

The Hybrid Choice program by Concierge Choice Physicians is a blended form of membership medicine that allows a practice to offer a heightened practice experience to patients who want it, while still maintaining a traditional practice. It is uniquely suited for cardiology practices because the blended approach allows patients to decide the level of service and support they feel they need. Patients who may be managing long-term or chronic vascular concerns and want more time with their doctor have the option to choose it. Patients who are being seen for episodic purposes, or who feel they don't need enhanced support, can continue to be seen at the practice as always. No patients are turned away.

"We treat thousands of people in the Saint Louis area, and this last year has been incredibly difficult and concerning for them, as you might imagine," says Dr. Serota, SLHV's Founding Partner and President. "Many of our patients have been wanting the peace of mind that comes with knowing they can reach the doctor they trust when they feel most vulnerable. We are excited about this program because it will allow SLHV cardiologists to answer that call and provide that level of personalized service and support to those who want it, while continuing to provide the highest level of medical care to all of our patients."

Membership benefits include : longer appointment windows so that patients can take as much time as they need, same-day/next-day appointments, medical advocacy with other health providers and insurance plans, little-to-no wait times, and after-hours contact information so that patients can reach their cardiologist directly, even after hours, and hospital care at Christian Hospital should they be admitted for a cardiac concern. The program also includes a comprehensive annual examination with cardiovascular screenings that go beyond what can be offered in a traditional practice.

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Saint Louis Heart and Vascular:

SLHV, a private full service cardiology and vascular practice, has six locations in St. Louis, St. Charles and Bridgeton, Missouri, and Granite City, Illinois. SLHV is one of the region's largest private cardiology practices. SLHV offers the full gamut of both interventional and non-interventional cardiac services, much of which they are able to offer in-house. In fact, SLHV is the only private practice in St. Louis with an in-office PET scanner. They also offer both vascular and cardiac ultrasounds, coronary CAT scans, a catheterization lab, vein ablation and echocardiograms. The cardiologists at SLHV are all top-rated and board certified with extensive training in their areas of expertise.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with nearly 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians