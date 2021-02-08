Saints & Sinners: Judgment Day Movie World Premieres on Bounce Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, New Season of Saints & Sinners Debuts April 11

Saints & Sinners: Judgment Day sees vengeance running rampant and family loyalty ceasing to exist in the small town of Cypress when Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) is arrested for killing Malik Thompson (Karon Joseph Riley) whose body is found at the bottom of her empty pool. Simultaneously, Ella's mother Leona (Donna Biscoe) steps in to claim what she believes is rightfully hers -- the key to the city -- and will stop at nothing to achieve her goals. Robin Givens guest stars.

Saints & Sinners: Judgment Day will be available for viewing on February 15 on Brown Sugar, Bounce's popular streaming service, with the complete first four seasons of the series available anytime. Bounce will air a binge-viewing marathon of seasons one-four starting April 8 leading up to the season five premiere.

Set against the backdrop of a large southern church, Saints & Sinners centers around the pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder. In addition to Calloway and Biscoe, the series stars Clifton Powell, Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny and Karon Joseph Riley. The additions to the cast for season five include Gregory Alan Williams (Greenleaf, Chicago Med).

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson (Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Tales, Pride & Prejudice). Nigel Campbell serves as the showrunner/executive producer of the series and the two-hour film, which he also wrote.

Bounce features a mix of original series, movies and specials, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, live sports and events with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-air, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce and Brown Sugar are both a part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE Bounce

