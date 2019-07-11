Saints & Sinners Season Four Premiere Finishes #1 on Television Ahead of ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, All Cable Networks Sunday Night 9:00-10:00 p.m. (ET) Among African Americans 18-49 & 25-54

The 9:00 p.m. premiere averaged 751K Total Viewers, an increase of +10% over the show's season three premiere and delivered 590K Households (+12%) to set the record as the most-watched program in Bounce history. The telecast was also up +24% in the delivery of Persons 18-49 (281K) and +2% in P25-54 (335K) versus the season three premiere.

Bounce premieres new episodes of Saints & Sinners Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET, with a primetime play for the west coast at 12 Midnight ET/9:00 p.m. PT. The season four premiere of Saints & Sinners reached 1.3 million unduplicated viewers across its two initial airings on Sunday night.

Bounce also aired Saints & Sinners marathons of season one, two and three July 5-7 leading into the season four premiere and the marathons combined to reach 3.5 million total viewers.

Season four of Saints & Sinners sees Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) setting her sights beyond Cypress, Georgia and using her power and influence to position herself for a state senate seat. When her mother's (Donna Biscoe) deep buried secrets surface, they threaten the very foundation of Ella's world as she struggles to keep her enemies at bay and her children safe. Saints & Sinners also stars Keith Robinson, Demetria McKinney, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny and Tray Chaney. Special guests this season include Tami Roman, Roger Guenveur Smith and Karon Joseph Riley.

Consumers can catch up on Saints & Sinners anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce's new subscription-video-on-demand service. Saints & Sinners seasons one, two and three are available in their entirety with exclusive season four episodes being added every Monday. Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Prime Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. There is a free seven-day initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson (Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Tales, Pride & Prejudice.)

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more.

Bounce and Brown Sugar are part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Source: Nielsen, Ratings Program Report, LSD, Bounce, Saints & Sinners (7/7/19, 9p-10p), Season 3 premiere: 4/8/18 (9p-10p); R&F Report, L+SD, Saints & Sinners: 7/7/19 (9p-10p and 12a-1a), S1, S2, S3 Marathons: 7/5/18-7/7/18 (1p-9p), reach and TSV based on 1 minute qualifier; ranked based on programs ending within defined daypart 9p-10p vs. broadcast and ad-supported cable nets

Contact: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 Jim.Weiss@ScrippsTV.com

SOURCE Bounce

Related Links

http://www.bouncetv.com

