Saints & Sinners Season Three Premiere Becomes Most-Watched Original in Bounce History, Averages 681K Total Viewers, Delivers over Half a Million Households

Bounce premieres new episodes of Saints & Sinners Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET, with a primetime play for the west coast at 12 Midnight ET/9:00 p.m. PT. The season three premiere of Saints & Sinners reached 1.2 million unduplicated viewers across two initial airings on Sunday night.

Saints & Sinners was the third most-watched program on Sunday night (9-10 p.m.) behind only AMC (The Walking Dead) and Bravo (Your Husband is Cheating on Us) among all ad-supported cable networks in the delivery of African Americans.

Bounce also aired Saints & Sinners marathons of season one and two on April 7-8 leading into the season three premiere and the marathons combined to reach 3.3 million total viewers.

Consumers can catch up on Saints & Sinners anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce's new subscription-video-on-demand service. Saints & Sinners seasons one and two are available in their entirety with exclusive season three episodes being added every Monday. Brown Sugar features an extensive library of iconic black movies, all un-edited and commercial-free and is accessible on Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Apple TV, Roku, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

Season three of Saints & Sinners sees all hell breaking loose in Cypress, Georgia. A vicious, no-holds-barred battle for Greater Hope Baptist Church erupts between the old guard, Mayor Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and Rex (Clifton Powell), and the young bloods Levi (Christian Keyes) and Jabari (J.D. Williams) while Kendrick (Tray Chaney) tries to survive a life-threatening predicament to expose his grandmother, Leona (Donna Biscoe) as a killer. Miles (Keith Robinson) is once again caught between his wife and his one-time mistress, Christie (Jasmine Burke) as Tamara's (Demetria McKinney) wild allegations threaten to put Christie away forever. Detective St. Charles (Afemo Omilami) has his hands full with chaos and crime running rampant in Cypress in season three. Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas (Undershepard, 35 and Ticking). Visit the Saints & Sinners media site here.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage, and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports, and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 99 million homes across the United States and 95% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

Source: Nielsen, NPower, Ratings Analysis Program Report/R&F Program Report, L+SD, Saints and Sinners season 3 premiere (4/8/18, 9pm) vs season 2 premiere (3/5/17, 9pm); Reach based on 1-minute qualifier

Contacts: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saints--sinners-season-three-premiere-becomes-most-watched-original-in-bounce-history-averages-681k-total-viewers-delivers-over-half-a-million-households-300628463.html

SOURCE Bounce

Related Links

http://www.bouncetv.com

