Saitama City is just 25 minutes traveling from Tokyo by train.

To better understand the culture, visitors can head to the Omiya Bonsai Art Museum. Here, visitors will learn all about the traditional Japanese art of using cultivation techniques to craft shrubs into beautiful, miniature trees. There are some tips when visiting around: most others museums in Tokyo and Saitama are closed on Mondays, so this is a fantastic option which visitors can deepen understanding of Japan when don't have a lot of days free. Plus, every Monday the museum offers a free English-speaking guide.

If visitors are a devoted green-thumb looking to further knowledge on this traditional art-form, the bonsai class is a good choice. Visitors can hire a free yukata (traditional Japanese robe) to gain deeper cultural immersion.

Saitama City also has loads of must-see destinations for sports lovers. Many significant competitions will be held in here: the 2020 Olympic Games: Saitama Super Arena will hold all Olympic basketball matches for Tokyo 2020, while Saitama Stadium 2002 will hold all Olympic soccer matches. This city loves soccer. It's one of the only cities in Japan with two J.League teams: the Urawa Red Diamonds and the Omiya Ardijya.

As visitors check sightseeing list off between rugby matches, Tour de France Saitama Criterium on Oct 27 will be much helpful. It's a great opportunity to see the cycling superstars of the famous French bike race competing and to feel the real tour atmosphere at Saitama Shintoshin.

Those in town for the Olympics next summer should take note of the Saitama International Marathon. It runs on Dec 8, 2019, and approximately 16,000 runners will participate. It is the same course for the Marathon Grand Championship Final Challenge -- the final selection race for female 2020 Olympians.

Next summer, by the time the competition starts, the brand new Iwatsuki Ningyo Museum will have opened its doors to anyone interested in experiencing a unique and little-known feature of Japanese cultural history.

Just 12 minutes from Omiya by train, in the countryside of Iwatsuki, this innovative facility will be filled with remarkable handmade human figures known as "ningyo" that have been locally produced in the area for generations, leading Iwatsuki to be dubbed "ningyo town."

Considered as an important art form, the evolution of ningyo and their social significance will be on display through exhibitions and educational activities. To access the museum, visitors will just need to take a 10-minute walk from nearby Iwatsuki Station. The museum will be open from Tues - Sun, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Monday except when Monday is a national holiday). The museum will open on Feb 22, 2020.

For more information, please view or visit Saitama City's English brochure and the official city website which is full of resources to help visitor plan trip.

