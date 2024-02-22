Sakhi for South Asian Women to Ring the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell to Commence Women's History Month and Celebrate 35th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sakhi for South Asian Women (Sakhi), a leading nonprofit working with survivors of gender-based violence within the South Asian diaspora in New York City, will become one of the first South Asian American organizations to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 1, 2024, celebrating its 35th anniversary and Women's History Month.

This milestone at NYSE uplifts the experiences of survivors in the South Asian diaspora and the over 15,000 lives Sakhi has reached in its 35 year history. As Women's History Month celebrates trailblazers who have broken barriers, Sakhi is honored to publicly recognize the vital role the South Asian American feminist movement has played in building New York City's communities.

Founded in 1989, Sakhi has been at the forefront of advocating for gender justice, providing culturally competent programs, and fostering community engagement to address unique challenges faced by survivors in the South Asian diaspora. Over the past 35 years, Sakhi has worked tirelessly to build safer, more equitable communities for all.

"Ringing the closing bell at NYSE is historic for the South Asian diaspora and Sakhi, as we celebrate our 35th anniversary and inaugurate Women's History Month. This momentous occasion highlights the power and resilience of South Asian survivors while simultaneously celebrating three and a half decades of Sakhi's achievements in its commitment to ending gender-based violence," said Kavita Mehra, executive director of Sakhi.

In addition to ringing the bell, Sakhi will host a gala, "Threads of Transformation," April 26, 2024, celebrating 35 years of working with survivors at the Glasshouse in New York City.

For more information about Sakhi, visit www.sakhi.org .

About Sakhi for South Asian Women:

Sakhi for South Asian Women's mission is to represent the South Asian diaspora in a survivor-led movement for gender-justice and to honor the collective and inherent power of all survivors of violence. Since 1989, Sakhi has been committed to serving survivors through a combination of efforts including—but not limited to—direct services, advocacy and organizing, technical assistance and community outreach.

