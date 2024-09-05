Saks and LOEWE Celebrate Fall/Winter 2024 Collection with Exclusive Edit and New York Flagship Takeover

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks and LOEWE are joining forces for the first time to debut an exclusive edit of the Spanish luxury house's highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2024 collection, available today on Saks.com and at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores. To celebrate the collaboration, LOEWE is taking over the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship with immersive visual installations and unique offerings inspired by the collection. The partnership comes to life throughout the store, from the garden-themed displays in Saks' legendary Fifth Avenue windows, to an in-store juice bar and towering vegetable sculptures featuring designs from the collection. To further celebrate the partnership, Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of LOEWE, will co-host a launch event with Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer of Saks, on Saturday, September 7 during New York Fashion Week. Additionally, digital content showcasing the collaboration will be featured on Saks.com and across both brand's social media channels.

Women's styles from the Saks-exclusive edit of the LOEWE Fall/Winter 2024 collection LOEWE windows at the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship

"Jonathan Anderson is a visionary and a changemaker, and Saks has been mesmerized by his innovative and boundary-pushing approach from the start of his journey at LOEWE," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer at Saks. "We are thrilled to mark an important milestone in our partnership with Jonathan and LOEWE with this exclusive edit. With this collaboration, we are delighted to celebrate Jonathan's unique voice and remarkable creativity, and we look forward to bringing our customers inspiring fashion and experiences they can't find anywhere else from one of the most iconic names in luxury."

"It's exciting to be working on a collaboration that echoes the craft and innovation of the LOEWE Fall Winter 2024 collections that is centered on two great, but very distinct American artists, Richard Hawkins and Albert York, as well as historic English ceramics," noted Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of LOEWE. "These collaborations are invigorating, encouraging us to look at what we do in new ways and reminding us to always be curious, and it's brilliant to be able to celebrate the moment with Saks."

THE SAKS-EXCLUSIVE EDIT

In celebration of the partnership, LOEWE curated a distinctive edit of women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, available only at Saks. The edit features five limited-edition styles of the iconic LOEWE Squeeze Bag, boasting intricate beaded designs. Notably, more than 20,000 beads were hand sewn onto each Squeeze Bag using a caviar beading technique to achieve a 3D texture. The assortment includes ethereal floral print dresses and beaded women's Campo Biker Boots inspired by the work of American painter Albert York, as well as two new colorways of the Gala Sandal. Men's styles include an artful printed dress shirt, a hooded jacket and matching sweatpants and a striped sweater inspired by the work of American artist Richard Hawkins, along with a new colorway of the coveted LOEWE Flow Runner Sneaker.

The edit and additional styles from the LOEWE Fall/Winter 2024 collection are available for purchase now on Saks.com and at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores including Atlanta, Bal Harbour, Beverly Hills, Houston and New York.

NEW YORK FLAGSHIP TAKEOVER

Now through September 23, customers can discover garden-themed visual installations at Saks Fifth Avenue New York, inspired by the distinctive floral and vegetable motifs featured throughout the LOEWE Fall/Winter 2024 collection. In Saks' famed windows on Fifth Avenue, looks from the exclusive edit are presented against a bold backdrop of towering hand-painted vegetables surrounded by brilliant green beading. Inside the store, vegetable sculptures showcasing the collection can be found on the main floor housing handbags, leather goods and accessories and on the third floor featuring women's designer ready-to-wear.

On Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the LOEWE juice bar will be available while supplies last on Saks' renowned women's shoe floor, 10022-SHOE, located on the eighth level of the store. The activation will offer complimentary fresh juices in co-branded Saks and LOEWE biodegradable cups, and Issue 4 of the LOEWE Magazine will be distributed to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue is the leading name in luxury shopping. Since 1924, the brand has maintained a reputation for delivering an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized service. The Saks Fifth Avenue experience offers seamless all-channel shopping through an elevated digital platform and in-person services provided by an extraordinary network of 38 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America.

Shop on Saks.com and the Saks app, or visit Saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook and @Saks Fifth Avenue on LinkedIn .

ABOUT LOEWE

Founded in Spain in 1846, LOEWE has been one of the world's major luxury houses for over 178 years. Under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson since 2013, the brand's latest chapter redefines it as a house focused on craft and culture; demonstrated by an intellectual yet playful approach to fashion, a bold and vibrant take on the Spanish lifestyle, and unmatched leather expertise.

