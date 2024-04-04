Saks and Thom Browne Launch California-Inspired Capsule Collection

The collaboration offers fashion and experiences only available at Saks

BEVERLY HILLS , Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the recent opening of the reimagined Saks Fifth Avenue women's store in Beverly Hills, Saks and Thom Browne have partnered to launch an exclusive, California-inspired capsule collection, available today on Saks.com and at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores. The limited-edition capsule celebrates the playful spirit of California, featuring women's ready-to-wear, shoes and handbags infused with vibrant hues and whimsical twists to iconic silhouettes, in addition to a new tweed that was developed specifically for the collaboration. In celebration of the launch, Thom Browne has taken over Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills with immersive visual installations and special offerings throughout the store, including a made-to-order animal handbag activation that is available for the first time ever at Saks Fifth Avenue as part of the partnership. Additionally, Saks and Thom Browne will host a launch event in Los Angeles featuring a personal appearance by the designer on Thursday, April 4.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thom Browne to launch this exclusive capsule and bring the collaboration to life across the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "As a fashion authority, Saks inspires our customers through fashion and experiences they can't find anywhere else from the most sought-after names in luxury. Thom Browne is one of the most creative minds in fashion, and he has revolutionized the industry with his incredible talent and distinctive take on tailoring. As the leading name in luxury fashion in North America, we are honored to partner with an iconic American designer like Thom Browne to bring this special collection and experience exclusively to Saks customers."

"The capsule collection and installations I created for Saks are truly perfect for the new Saks Fifth Avenue store in Beverly Hills," noted Thom Browne. "They represent pieces of my world – some new, some old – mixed with the aspiration of old school Hollywood that Saks Fifth Avenue has brought back to life with their new location. Their approach to storytelling and product is truly unique and I couldn't think of a better place to help bring these ideas to life."

CALIFORNIA-INSPIRED CAPSULE

Thom Browne's capsule collection for Saks represents a playful fusion of East Coast sophistication with a distinctive West Coast flair. Silhouettes were handpicked from the Thom Browne archive and recreated in new fabrications and vibrant colorways that capture the essence of the California lifestyle, while remaining true to the timeless elegance and tailoring for which the brand is known. The collection consists of uniform tailoring, polo shirts, cropped varsity jackets and mini skirts, complemented by iconic accessories, including the Mrs. Thom handbag, the Hector baguette handbag and pebble grain brogue heels.

A new, luxurious French ribbon tweed was created by Thom Browne specifically for the capsule, inspired by the lace ribbon tweed first introduced for the brand's Fall 2018 Runway collection. The tweed, available only at Saks, was handcrafted by a small team of skilled artisans at ACT3, a fabric manufacturer located in the Jurançon region of Southern France. The intricate fabric consists of 13 different yarns, including lace, chiffon and tulle ribbons, woven together to create a rich and elegant texture incorporated throughout the capsule collection.

The collection is available for purchase now on Saks.com and at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores including Beverly Hills, Boston, Greenwich and New York.

BEVERLY HILLS TAKEOVER

In celebration of the capsule launch, Thom Browne has taken over Saks Fifth Avenue's reimagined West Coast flagship on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Now through April 22, customers can explore immersive visual installations throughout the store, including a secret garden-themed display on the main floor, reminiscent of Thom Browne's SS20 men's show in Paris, featuring seersucker-covered mannequins, columns inspired by 18th-century architecture and a replica of the central statue from the runway show. Additional pop-ups are located on the third floor housing designer ready-to-wear, and on the fifth floor throughout the Fifth Avenue Club, Saks' famed personal shopping and styling service.

Additionally, Thom Browne will offer Saks customers a made-to-order animal handbag activation for the first time ever at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills, allowing shoppers to create their own version of the designer's iconic Hector dachshund bag and other animal handbag styles, including the elephant, the lion, the zebra and more. The handbag activation is available on the main floor of the store through April 22.

DIGITAL

Digital content showcasing the capsule collection will be featured on Saks.com and across both brands' social media channels. On Friday, April 5, Thom Browne will host a virtual event with Saks SVP, Fashion Director Roopal Patel on Saks' digital events and live commerce platform, Saks Live , to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of Thom Browne and how the brand has evolved over the past 20 years.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue is the leading name in luxury shopping. Since 1924, the brand has maintained a reputation for delivering an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized service. The Saks Fifth Avenue experience offers seamless all-channel shopping through an elevated digital platform and in-person services provided by an extraordinary network of 39 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America.

Shop on Saks.com and the Saks app, or visit Saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook , @thesaksman on Instagram and @Saks Fifth Avenue on LinkedIn .

ABOUT THOM BROWNE

Thom Browne is widely recognized for challenging and modernizing today's uniform. By questioning traditional proportions, Browne's designs consistently convey a true American sensibility rooted in quality craftsmanship and precise tailoring.

In 2001, Browne began his business with five suits in a small "by appointment" shop in New York City's West Village and, in the years following, expanded his business to include complete ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance collections for both men (2003), women (2011) and children (2021). Browne has also become known for his highly conceptual runway presentations which have gained global attention for their thought provoking and dramatic themes and settings.

Browne was announced as the Chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, effective January 1, 2023. Browne has been honored with the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award (2006, 2013, 2016), the GQ Designer of the Year (2008), the FIT Couture Council Award (2017) as well as the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award (2012). His designs are recognized by museums around the world including the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Costume Museum at Bath and the Mode Museum Antwerp. Browne is currently serving as the Artist-In-Residence at Notre Dame where they're teaching a class titled 'Strong Suits: The Art, Business and Philosophy of Thom Browne.'

The brand is currently offered in over 300 leading department store and specialty boutique doors across 40 countries and through 117 retail stores, flagships and shop-in-shops in key cities such as New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver and Kobe. Since 2018 Thom Browne has been part of the Zegna Group, which currently retains 90% ownership and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

