Saks Announces First-Ever Electric Vehicle Partnership with Lucid

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, and Lucid, the luxury electric vehicle company, have launched a multifaceted partnership across the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem. Through this unprecedented partnership, which marks Saks' first-ever collaboration with an electric vehicle company, Saks will offer exclusive demo drive experiences of Lucid's award-winning car, the Lucid Air, at select Saks Fifth Avenue store locations. Additional elements include a dedicated Lucid landing page on Saks.com , content on Saks-owned digital channels and an event in the new Saks Fifth Avenue West Coast flagship in Beverly Hills.

"We're committed to utilizing the entirety of the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem to introduce our customers to the best in luxury," said Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks. "As an iconic luxury brand and an authority in the luxury space, Saks has been able to partner with companies that we know are of interest to our customers and complement the luxury lifestyle. With Lucid, we're providing our customers with new, unique offerings outside of our traditional assortment, and we're excited for them to experience this innovative offering online and in our stores for the first time."

"Our partnership with Saks, a longtime authority in the luxury space, blends our technology and design excellence with high-end retail in an incredible collaboration," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO of Lucid. "The collaboration brings the Lucid brand directly to Saks clientele searching for fine craftsmanship and innovation that seamlessly blend into their lifestyle, such as can be found with the Lucid Air."

The two companies made headlines in December 2023 when Saks showcased Lucid's halo performance model, the Air Sapphire, at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship. The Air Sapphire was lowered into The Vault, a floor dedicated to high fine jewelry and watches at the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, through the flagship's Rem Koolhaas-designed atrium.

Lucid Demo Drives at Saks Fifth Avenue Stores

The Lucid Air is a state-of-the-art luxury car with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid's proprietary technology delivers the longest EPA-estimated range available of any electric car currently on the market alongside driver-oriented performance in a stylish car.

The Air lineup starts at $77,400* and consists of four models:

Air Pure, recently added to Car and Driver's esteemed 10Best List, with an estimated range of 410 miles**.

Air Touring adds all-wheel drive, more performance, and 411 miles of EPA-estimated range**.

Air Grand Touring features a meticulously curated interior, all-wheel drive, and is projected to remain the longest-range electric car on the market.

Air Sapphire, the world's first electric super-sports car, with 427 miles of EPA-est. range** and a 0-60 mph time of under two seconds.

Customers can book a Lucid demo drive by visiting Saks.com or in person at select Saks Fifth Avenue store locations. The demo drive program will debut at the Saks Fifth Avenue West Coast Flagship in Beverly Hills on Thursday, February 8, with additional participating stores to be announced at a later date including Atlanta, Boca Raton, Chicago, Greenwich, Houston, Las Vegas and Troy.

Digital Campaign

The partnership will come to life through a multifaceted digital campaign on Saks.com and Saks-owned channels. Campaign elements include an exclusive landing page where customers can experience the world of Lucid and book a demo drive of one of Lucid's award-winning electric vehicles, a dedicated main homepage feature, an email campaign and unique social media content.

* Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and other fees. For U.S. market only.

** EPA est. range ratings when equipped with 19" wheels: 411 Touring/410 Pure AWD. Manufacturer's projected range for Pure RWD equipped with 19" wheels is 410 miles; EPA est. range is 419. EPA est. range for Sapphire is 427 when equipped with standard wheel covers. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

