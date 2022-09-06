Saks Celebrates Fall Fashion With Next-Gen Superstar Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe to co-host event to kick off New York Fashion Week at L'Avenue at Saks

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, announces its Fall 2022 campaign starring singer, songwriter, producer and actress, Chlöe Bailey. With this campaign, Saks celebrates fall fashion trends from noteworthy designers and emerging brands that are changing the industry landscape. Saks is encouraging customers to take liberties with style and bend the rules, honoring their individuality by finding pieces that best suit and elevate their lives. The campaign pushes for self expression and inspires customers to be bold in their fashion choices and stay true to their personal taste with offerings from must-have everyday pieces to statement items.

In the video for Saks' Fall 2022 Campaign, Chlöe Bailey reviews runway looks from Alaïa, Burberry, Balmain and Isabel Marant, using only emojis. Saks’ Fall 2022 Campaign star Chlöe Bailey wearing LaQuan Smith

The fall campaign features unique content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms. Components include videos and interviews that can be seen on Saks social media channels, in dedicated emails and on The Edit, the Saks online editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration.

To further celebrate the start of the fall season and New York Fashion Week, Saks is hosting an exclusive celebration co-hosted by Saks CEO Marc Metrick and campaign star Chlöe, who will also perform live.

"We're thrilled to bring our campaign's vivid storytelling and unique take on seasonal style to life in partnership with Chlöe," says Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "As we kick off this new season, we're celebrating fall fashion and showcasing how to incorporate the latest trends into everyday style through compelling editorial pieces and impressive visuals. Saks believes that elevated fashion can still be fun and approachable, and we're excited to share this perspective with our customers through a creative Saks lens."

SAKS DELIVERS THE BEST IN FALL FASHION

Each season, the Saks It List highlights the biggest styles and trends that appeal to each individual's needs. This fall, key styles include: leather separates, the slip dress, tall shaft boots, platforms and the crescent bag. Customers can find recommended pieces and tips on how to wear them on the Saks It List , available on Saks.com .

"Saks prides itself on offering our customers the best luxury fashion assortment in the business," notes Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "We deliver an expertly curated selection of the season's best trends as well as timeless essentials. This campaign reflects the excitement of the fall with fresh and fashion-forward pieces from the most sought after designers."

CHLÖE FOR SAKS

In The Edit, Chlöe shares how she makes her own rules for fashion, what sparks her creativity and discusses her style and career evolution. Throughout the campaign, she can be seen boldly wearing some of the season's most daring fashion while owning each look in the process. In imagery, Chlöe is seen sporting a matching bandeau, legging and jacket set from LaQuan Smith, a body hugging dress from MÔNOT and designs from Khaite and Gianvito Rossi. Chlöe also shows off her charismatic personality in a video that can be seen on the Saks Instagram ( @saks ) and YouTube ( Saks ) channels. In the video, she reviews runway looks from Alaïa, Burberry, Balmain and Isabel Marant, using only emojis. Saks is also partnering with internet media, news and entertainment company, BuzzFeed , for a piece showcasing the seasonal campaign and Chlöe's fashion inspiration for fall and will run ads in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and T Magazine and The New York Times.

On her ever-changing fashion journey, Chlöe shares, "I'm still developing my personal style. Every. Single. Day. Fashion's about evolution and figuring out what makes you feel best in that moment. People can definitely expect evolution from me in the coming years. As I get older, I'm learning to just let the confidence in myself speak for me."

ASSETS

For fall campaign imagery click here and for video assets click here . All assets are courtesy of Saks.

