SAKS DEBUTS DIGITAL-FIRST SPRING CAMPAIGN STARRING AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS, LUPITA NYONG'O

The digital-first, 360-degree campaign features unique content across Saks-owned channels and partner platforms. Components include interviews and videos on Saks social media channels, main homepage, a dedicated email campaign, an exclusive feature in The Edit, the Saks editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration, a spread in the March issue of Vogue and custom content on harpersbazaar.com .

"Saks resides at the crossroads of fashion and technology," says Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "We're thrilled to share compelling content and meaningful stories from the digital spring campaign with our customers. We know our unique take on fashion's top trends as told through vivid storytelling and stunning visuals of our campaign star, strongly resonates with the Saks audience."

SPRING CAMPAIGN STAR

Spring campaign star, Lupita Nyong'o, spoke with Saks about her passion for style, upcoming role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her favorite red carpet looks and personal career highlights. The video interview lives on Saks' Instagram ( @saks ) channel and can be found on Saks.com in The Edit . Lupita, styled by friend and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger and photographed by Joshua Kissi, is seen in a stunning Versace matching set, as well as outfits from designers Brandon Maxwell, Mônot and LaQuan Smith.

"[I approach my red carpet style] with curiosity and a sense of humor," shares Lupita Nyong'o when asked about her attention-getting movie premiere looks. "I love dressing up, it just reminds me of being a kid and coming up with outfits from sheets and towels and things. It's a chance to make believe and to just live at a higher level. So, I have fun with it."

ADDITIONAL CAMPAIGN COMPONENTS

The Saks It List is found on Saks.com and each season outlines the must-have trends, highlighting what is breaking through the fashion scene. Top trends for the spring season include: barely there tops, cutouts, shoulder bags and short suits. To accompany the Saks It List, custom playing cards inspired by the season's styles were sent to select Saks clients. The brand tapped illustrator Dai Ruiz to add her vibrant and bold aesthetic, making the playing cards collectible fashion pieces themselves.

"As a fashion authority, Saks strives to bring new, exciting and unique voices in design to our customers and this season is no exception," says Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "We are dedicated to providing the very best assortment and this campaign reflects the fun trends of the season to come."

The Edit is filled with fresh, fun and timely stories featuring engaging pieces told through the Saks lens. On The Edit, customers can find an in-depth interview with campaign star, Lupita Nyong'o, as well as the best items of the season from shoes, to bags to occasion-based dressing. For men's spring styling, professional skater Boo Johnson showcases the best men's styles from top designers.

ASSETS

For spring campaign imagery click here , for video assets click here and for playing card visuals click here . All assets courtesy of Saks.

