Saks Debuts on TikTok

News provided by

Saks

Feb 15, 2022, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, has made its official debut on TikTok (@saks) to further connect with customers through compelling digital content. Starting today, Saks will bring together a diverse group of voices, including creators, celebrities and fashion insiders, giving followers the opportunity to experience the world of luxury fashion and beauty through fun and engaging short-form videos. 

Saks partnered with Larsen Thompson and three additional content creators to create the luxury retailer’s first-ever content series on TikTok.
"As we continue to innovate and elevate our experience as the leading luxury ecommerce destination, we are excited to introduce another touchpoint for our customers to discover on-demand style inspiration from Saks," noted Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "TikTok continues to have a significant impact on the fashion industry, and we are excited to join this creative community and connect with our customers in a new and compelling way."

For the launch, Saks partnered with content creators Larsen Thompson, Everett Williams, Chanel McKinsie and Maddie White to create the luxury retailer's first-ever content series on TikTok. The launch videos showcase these influencers participating in a shoe flip transition challenge highlighting loungewear, shoes and party looks available for purchase at Saks.  

The launch of Saks' TikTok channel comes on the heels of two additional digital-first initiatives for Saks, including the debut of the retailer's spring 2022 campaign and the launch of Saks Stylist, a redesigned personal stylist and shopping service on saks.com and its mobile app.

ABOUT SAKS
Saks is the premier luxury ecommerce platform, driven by a mission to help Saks Fifth Avenue customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Through its website and app, Saks offers a highly personalized experience and an expertly curated assortment of fashion, as well as professional stylists and fresh editorial content. The company is redefining luxury shopping with a digital-first service model and a seamless connection to an extraordinary network of 41 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America. Follow @saks on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, and @thesaksman on Instagram.

