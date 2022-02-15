Saks Debuts on TikTok

"As we continue to innovate and elevate our experience as the leading luxury ecommerce destination, we are excited to introduce another touchpoint for our customers to discover on-demand style inspiration from Saks," noted Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "TikTok continues to have a significant impact on the fashion industry, and we are excited to join this creative community and connect with our customers in a new and compelling way."

For the launch, Saks partnered with content creators Larsen Thompson , Everett Williams , Chanel McKinsie and Maddie White to create the luxury retailer's first-ever content series on TikTok. The launch videos showcase these influencers participating in a shoe flip transition challenge highlighting loungewear, shoes and party looks available for purchase at Saks.

The launch of Saks' TikTok channel comes on the heels of two additional digital-first initiatives for Saks, including the debut of the retailer's spring 2022 campaign and the launch of Saks Stylist , a redesigned personal stylist and shopping service on saks.com and its mobile app.

