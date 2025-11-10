Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus Host the Third Annual Bejeweled Ball, Celebrating the World's Most Remarkable High Jewelry and Timepieces

The luxury retailers present an extraordinary evening of craftsmanship, artistry and glamour at Miami's Faena Hotel

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus co-hosted the third annual Bejeweled Ball in Miami, marking the first year the two iconic retailers came together to celebrate the world's most prestigious jewelry maisons. Across the experience, guests discovered a dazzling array of fine jewelry, rare timepieces and one-of-a-kind styles, to both view and collect in an intimate, immersive setting. The gala brought to life the revered Bejeweled Ball and award-winning Bejeweled Book through an incredible product showcase of masterworks, reaffirming both retailers' investment in creating extraordinary luxury experiences that deepen relationships with customers and brand partners.

Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus 2025 Bejeweled Ball © World Red Eye Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus 2025 Bejeweled Ball © World Red Eye

"The Bejeweled Ball is an extraordinary expression of our collaboration with the world's most renowned jewelry maisons, emerging jewelers and purveyors of fine collectibles, and we're proud to unite Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus this year in celebrating a one-of-a-kind event with our distinguished customers," said Tatiana Birkelund, SVP, Brand Partnerships & Buying Lead, Beauty, Jewelry, Gifts & Home, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. "Nearly half of the pieces showcased this evening are exclusive to Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus for this experience, underscoring our shared commitment to offering clients access to treasures they can discover nowhere else. It's an honor to help curate an experience that reflects the radiant creativity and meaningful relationships at the heart of our jewelry business."

At the Faena Hotel, guests enjoyed private shopping appointments with each jeweler, who created their own immersive environments to engage and delight clients. This year's Bejeweled Ball includes:

Boucheron : Displayed an extraordinary selection of creations from its Quatre , Serpent Bohème , Flèche , Lisere , Animaux and Plume de Paon collections, alongside three exceptional high jewelry pieces including the iconic Question Mark necklace.





: Displayed an extraordinary selection of creations from its , , , , and collections, alongside three exceptional high jewelry pieces including the iconic necklace. Chopard : Presented an exceptional selection of creations that unite artistry, heritage and modern refinement, including masterpieces from the Red Carpet , Ice Cube , Happy Diamonds , Alpine Eagle , and L.U.C collections. Among the highlights is the new Ice Cube Secret Watch , a reinvention of the maison's iconic design, crafted from gold and diamond-set cubes that conceal a hidden dial, showcasing over 800 hours of meticulous artistry and the perfect harmony between high jewelry and watchmaking mastery.





: Presented an exceptional selection of creations that unite artistry, heritage and modern refinement, including masterpieces from the , , , , and collections. Among the highlights is the new , a reinvention of the maison's iconic design, crafted from gold and diamond-set cubes that conceal a hidden dial, showcasing over 800 hours of meticulous artistry and the perfect harmony between high jewelry and watchmaking mastery. Etho Maria : Showcased a dazzling selection including pieces from its Reflexion , Luxe , Bond , Waterfall , and Diamond High Jewelry collections, alongside signature classics and one-of-a-kind creations. Highlights include medallion and V-shaped diamond necklaces of exceptional rarity, innovative titanium-and-gold earrings that balance boldness with wearability, and new designs showcasing pavé pink and fancy-shaped white diamonds in striking harmony.





: Showcased a dazzling selection including pieces from its , , , , and collections, alongside signature classics and one-of-a-kind creations. Highlights include medallion and V-shaped diamond necklaces of exceptional rarity, innovative titanium-and-gold earrings that balance boldness with wearability, and new designs showcasing pavé pink and fancy-shaped white diamonds in striking harmony. Pomellato : Displayed an exceptional curation of high jewelry creations from its Ode to Milan and Dualism of Milan collections, alongside limited masterpieces from the Pentagoni , Nudo High Jewelry , and Catene collections. Among the highlights is the Indigolite Blue Suite , a mesmerizing parure from Dualism of Milan centered on the rare indigolite gemstone, its vivid hue of blue-green is brought to life through exquisite craftsmanship in rose gold, diamonds and over 2,000 intricately set stones.





: Displayed an exceptional curation of high jewelry creations from its and collections, alongside limited masterpieces from the , , and collections. Among the highlights is the , a mesmerizing parure from centered on the rare indigolite gemstone, its vivid hue of blue-green is brought to life through exquisite craftsmanship in rose gold, diamonds and over 2,000 intricately set stones. Siegelson : Presented an unprecedented collection of 75 masterworks of 20th century jewelry and objects of art. The New York Gallery brought together creations of exceptional artistry, rarity and provenance that define modern jewelry.





: Presented an unprecedented collection of 75 masterworks of 20th century jewelry and objects of art. The New York Gallery brought together creations of exceptional artistry, rarity and provenance that define modern jewelry. Yeprem: Exhibited a curated selection of its most celebrated collections, including Y-Conic, Y-Not, Golden Strada, Pearlescent, Leathership, Reign Supreme, Y-Couture, Queenship and Y-Momento – each reflecting the maison's distinctive blend of artistry and innovation. Among the highlights is La Rose de Minuit, an extraordinary limited-edition creation composed of 665 diamonds, alongside the Pearlescent collection, which reimagines pearls through Yeprem's bold, architectural lens to embody the brand's signature harmony of elegance and strength.

Held at the Forum in the Faena Hotel, the Bejeweled Ball experience transported guests into a world of tropical old-world glamour inspired by vintage botanical elegance. The gala also featured a curated selection of masterworks from our esteemed fine jewelry partners. The stunning selections were complemented by live music throughout the evening from Faena's favorite musicians and bands, decor with a tropical Miami flair and a curated menu inspired by the setting's vibrant elegance paired with fine wines and champagne. The ballroom had a dreamlike environment with lush palms, sculptural florals and exotic touches, which set the stage for an evening that blended tactile beauty with timeless sophistication.

The evening brought together leaders and representatives from each participating maison, along with top clientele and collectors from across the country. This year's brilliant product offering and accompanying Look Book underscore the distinctive creativity and craftsmanship that make the Bejeweled Ball a truly exceptional celebration of luxury.

About Bejeweled

For over a decade, the Neiman Marcus Bejeweled Book has served as the ultimate showcase for unparalleled pieces from the world's most prestigious jewelry maisons, cementing its position as one of the most influential platforms in the luxury industry. Nearly half of the featured pieces are exclusive to Neiman Marcus or entirely one-of-a-kind, further elevating its status among discerning collectors. For the first year, Saks Fifth Avenue will be hosting this dazzling event alongside Neiman Marcus.

The Bejeweled Ball offers top customers an immersive opportunity to experience a specially curated selection of the world's finest diamonds, colored gemstones, pearls, and vintage collectibles – a true celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and luxury.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE:

Saks Fifth Avenue is a leading destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since its inception in 1924, the company has delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Its unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 33 extraordinary locations across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping. Saks Fifth Avenue is part of Saks Global's portfolio of top luxury retail brands and real estate assets.

Visit saks.com for more information.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a leading luxury retailer that provides a curated product assortment, unparalleled services, and exclusive activations for customers in Pursuit of the Extraordinary. It is known for creating the Neiman Marcus magic through exceptional customer experiences including the Neiman Marcus Awards, Fantasy Gifts, seasonal campaigns, and "retail-tainment" initiatives. Neiman Marcus has a rich history as a brand builder, bringing together the world's top luxury designers and customers to foster a dedicated following for generations. It serves customers across its 36 stores, digital channels, and through remote selling. It is part of Saks Global's portfolio of world-class luxury retailers and real estate assets. For more information on the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT SAKS GLOBAL

Saks Global is the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, comprising Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow. Its retail portfolio includes 70 full-line luxury locations, additional off-price locations and five distinct e-commerce experiences. With talented colleagues focused on delivering on our strategic vision, The Art of You, Saks Global is redefining luxury shopping by offering each customer a personalized experience that is unmistakably their own. By leveraging the most comprehensive luxury customer data platform in North America, cutting-edge technology, and strong partnerships with the world's most esteemed brands, Saks Global is shaping the future of luxury retail.

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties and represents nearly 13 million square feet of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments in luxury markets.

For more information, visit SaksGlobal.com and follow Saks Global on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Saks Global