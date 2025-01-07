Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrates 50 Years of Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two New York City icons, Saturday Night Live (SNL) and Saks Fifth Avenue, have joined forces to celebrate a cultural milestone: SNL's 50th anniversary. Starting today, customers can visit a dedicated SNL landing page, Saks.com/SNL50 , to shop exclusive SNL-inspired merchandise and explore editorial content and videos showcasing memorable sketches and beloved characters from NBCUniversal's late-night sketch comedy show over the past 50 years. Later this month, limited-time pop-up shops at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Beverly Hills will open, featuring exclusive SNL-inspired merchandise. The Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship will also display a special window installation commemorating the partnership.

Saks x SNL50 Favorite Daughter Weekend Update Cropped Sweatshirt Saks x SNL50 Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

"We are excited to partner with Saturday Night Live, bringing together two iconic brands that have shaped culture and delighted our respective audiences for decades," said Emily Essner, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Saks Global. "Through this collaboration, we will create experiences that resonate with our customers and honor the dynamic spirit of New York City, while spotlighting Saks Fifth Avenue's unparalleled world of luxury and style alongside SNL's cutting edge comedy and cultural commentary."

Saks Fifth Avenue and SNL have a long-standing relationship, as the legendary landmarks of the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship and 30 Rockefeller Plaza face each other in Midtown Manhattan. In honor of the show's 50th anniversary, SNL introduced a new title sequence this season featuring cast members at notable locations around New York City, including "Weekend Update" co-anchor, Colin Jost, in a window at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship. In addition, SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman are both active members of Saks' preeminent luxury brand ambassador program, the Saks Social Club, which unites tastemakers who embody Saks' spirit of sophistication and creativity.

"Partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary is an incredible way to honor the cultural impact of the show over the past five decades," said Tom Broecker, Producer/Costume Designer, Saturday Night Live. "Fashion is paramount for us to bring our characters to life and resonate so strongly with our viewers. We're so thrilled to collaborate with Saks to highlight the intersection of costume design and storytelling, and to further celebrate the show's legacy."

DEDICATED LANDING PAGE & EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE

In honor of SNL's 50th anniversary, the dedicated landing page on Saks.com will take customers on a nostalgic journey through unforgettable SNL moments from the last 50 years. The page spotlights ten memorable sketches, two from each decade, with a summary of the scenes and embedded video clips immersing Saks shoppers in laughter and joy while on the Saks website. Some of these famed moments include content of the "Spartan Cheerleaders," "Debbie Downer" and "What Up With That" sketches, seamlessly blending SNL's timeless comedy into the Saks customer experience.

In addition to highlighting these moments that have shaped pop culture, Saks Fifth Avenue has debuted limited-edition, SNL-inspired merchandise from Favorite Daughter and Le Labo Fragrances. Available only at Saks, these items can be found on the dedicated SNL landing page on Saks.com. Favorite Daughter's SNL-themed collection consists of sweatshirts, t-shirts, tote bags, hats, jeans and a jean jacket, with select styles featuring archival imagery from the last five decades of the show. Le Labo Fragrances created a specialized version of its Classic Candle in their signature SANTAL 26 scent, with an SNL-themed label reading, "Live from New York, it's SANTAL 26!"

POP-UP SHOPS

Saks' exclusive SNL-inspired merchandise from Favorite Daughter and Le Labo Fragrances will debut in limited-time pop-up shops at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Beverly Hills. From January 10 through February 10, customers can visit the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship to discover the pop-up shop located on the fifth floor surrounded by SNL's 50th anniversary signage. From January 23 through February 24, Saks' exclusive SNL merchandise will also be featured in a pop-up shop on the main floor at Saks Fifth Avenue's women's store on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue is the leading name in luxury shopping. Since 1924, the brand has maintained a reputation for delivering an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized service. The Saks Fifth Avenue experience offers seamless all-channel shopping through an elevated digital platform and in-person services provided by an extraordinary network of 38 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America.

Shop on Saks.com and the Saks app, or visit Saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook and @Saks Fifth Avenue on LinkedIn .

ABOUT SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 50th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 101 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled and offers sharp political commentary through its signature Weekend Update segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

