Saks Fifth Avenue Debuts 'Gifts of Delight' Holiday Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Fifth Avenue, the leading name in luxury shopping, debuts its 'Gifts of Delight' holiday campaign to spread joy and inspire customers with spectacular offerings throughout the season. The retailer is bringing the best of the holidays to life through a curated assortment of gifts, winter wardrobe upgrades, new-to-Saks brands, exclusive merchandise from highly coveted designers, and splurge-worthy experiences that also give back. This year also marks 100 years since the opening of the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, and fashion will take center stage in Saks' holiday windows, opening later this season, against an illuminated display on the facade.

"Throughout the holiday season, we look forward to captivating customers' imaginations and evoking feelings of joy, curiosity and delight through compelling content and memorable experiences across Saks Fifth Avenue," said Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "As a leading voice in luxury fashion, our priority is to ensure luxury shoppers receive elevated holiday offerings and inspiration throughout their shopping journeys, whether buying gifts for themselves or for others."

HOLIDAY GIFTING AND DRESSING

On Saks.com, the Holiday Gift Guide Shop makes discovering the top gifts of the season fun and easy with curated assortments including Gifts For Her, Gifts For Him, Gifts For Kids, Beauty Gifts and Stocking Stuffers. This year's must-have gifts include sleek outerwear, cozy knitwear and cashmere, winter accessories, leather goods, beauty advent calendars, personalized jewelry, fragrances and more. Additionally, Saks' Holiday Dressing Shop provides customers with inspiration to express their personal style through fashion that they can wear anytime and anywhere this season. Saks has forecasted key trends to include all-over sequins, velvet blazers and pants, metallics, corduroy and more.

"Every year, our customers seek Saks' distinguished edit to guide them through the holiday season for one-of-a-kind gifts, party attire, vacation-ready styles and cold weather apparel," noted Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "We're committed to meeting our customers wherever they are for the holidays, be it traveling or staying at home, with a fresh, seasonal assortment filled with the latest trends and exclusive products that complement their luxury lifestyles."

New-to-Saks brands include The Elder Statesman and Fear of God Essentials, and New Wave 2024 graduates Glass Cypress, NEOUS, Nicholas Daley and Róhe recently joined the retailer's preeminent assortment. Customers can also discover exclusive merchandise this season from designers such as AMI Paris, Casablanca, Jacquemus, LaQuan Smith and more.

ONE-OF-A-KIND EXPERIENCES

For the fifth year in a row, Saks launches its one-of-a-kind holiday experience packages , providing customers with the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with unique, experiential gifts that also give back. In the spirit of the season, each package purchased supports the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation's mission to make mental health a priority in every community. Notable experiences include:

An unforgettable opportunity to be part of the audience for an episode of Saturday Night Live

An overnight NYC holiday celebration featuring a private shopping appointment at Saks' Fifth Avenue Club, tickets to a performance of the Tony-Award winning musical, Suffs , a luxurious stay at a Ritz-Carlton property and more

, a luxurious stay at a Ritz-Carlton property and more A private omakase dinner served at home and prepared by the Hoseki team

An opportunity to feature your canine friend in a Saks campaign

An evening dinner at L'Avenue at Saks overlooking breathtaking views of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony

HOLIDAY WINDOWS & LIGHT DISPLAY

Saks' holiday windows will showcase outstanding pieces from the top names in luxury set against colorful snowflake fragments, dichroic vinyl and silver harlequin flooring. These visual motifs are replicated inside the store, where customers can explore the Saks Holiday Market on the main floor for ornate decorations and festive gifts for everyone on their list.

A light display will illuminate the facade and magical jingles will play throughout the holiday season. For the fifteenth consecutive year, the Saks holiday windows and light display are presented by Mastercard.

SEASONAL HOSPITALITY

In November, a special Ralph's Coffee holiday shop will open exclusively in Saks for a limited time and will be located on the main floor of the flagship across from the Holiday Market. Representing the timeless American spirit of the Ralph Lauren brand with a fresh, bright, authentic atmosphere, the shop will be open throughout the holiday season and will feature Ralph's Coffee signature beverages as well as curated giftable merchandise, also available on Saks.com.

Additionally, L'Avenue at Saks will debut a new, specialty menu featuring cocktails and dessert dishes that celebrate the best of the holidays. Located on the ninth floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, guests can enjoy stunning views of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree while experiencing the dining destination's seasonal offerings. The restaurant's cozy, Alps-inspired lounge, Le Chalet, provides an "Après-Ski" escape to enjoy post-dinner cocktails and pastries by the roaring fireplace.

