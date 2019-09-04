Saks Fifth Avenue Debuts The Vault At New York City Flagship

"As New York City's newest destination for high fine jewelry and timepieces, The Vault takes the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship experience to the next level," said Marc Metrick, President, Saks Fifth Avenue. "Our significant investment in creating this new space supports our commitment to further Saks's position as the preeminent New York City luxury destination. With a unique atmosphere and impressive merchandise selection, Saks is delivering one-of-a-kind experiences, creating personal connections with our customers and transforming the way they shop for these valuable and lifelong pieces. The Vault is another dominant category presentation and the epitome of our New Luxury strategy focused on individuality, personalization and ease."

"We have created the ultimate luxury destination for high fine jewelry and watches in New York City," said Tracy Margolies, Saks Fifth Avenue, Chief Merchant. "With an enhanced and elevated collection of brands, The Vault features a stunning selection of pieces - from diamond engagement rings and collectible men's timepieces, to limited edition and one-of-a-kind styles only available at Saks. We look forward to welcoming clients to this new floor where they will be treated to a high-touch experience from our team of associates, who are expertly trained to work with customers making these special, significant and timeless purchases."

The Vault is accessed by a Rem Koolhaas-designed escalator, creating seamless access between the recently completed main floor, as well as Beauty and Jewelry on 2. The department features six high fine jewelry shop-in-shops, eight vendor-designed watch shops, and two additional private VIP rooms. The Vault also includes the International Lounge, which offers a multilingual concierge service for global visitors, daily store tours and jewelry and watch repair services. A centrally located Exhibition Space will serve as an area to feature brand partners, guest curators, special collaborations and more.

BRAND HIGHLIGHTS

The 12,000 square foot department more than doubles the space dedicated to fine jewelry and watches. The floor features a curated mix of over 25 high fine jewelry and watch brands from around the world, combining over 2,000 years of rich heritage and incredible craftsmanship.

Highlights include:

Baume & Mercier's first vendor-designed shop in a retailer in North America .

Boucheron's first shop-in-shop in the United States .

Repossi's first shop-in-shop in the United States .

Saks is the exclusive retailer in New York for four brands: Assael , Dena Kemp , Nini Jewels and Tabbah .

Tiffany & Co. will be present in the Exhibition Space for the opening weeks of The Vault. For a limited time, Tiffany will offer an impressive collection of white and colored diamonds as well as rare colored gemstones. Highlights include 16+ carat diamond earrings, a 6 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond ring and a 14+ carat sapphire necklace set in diamonds.

THE INTERNATIONAL LOUNGE

Lounge and concierge service for clients visiting from abroad.

Multi-lingual concierge to assist with service needs including luggage and coat storage, package pick-up and more.

Daily store tours offering an overview of the historic flagship begin at the International Lounge.

Jewelry and watch repair services.

STORE DESIGN

The Saks Store Planning & Design team collaborated with global architecture, design, and planning firm, Gensler, to design The Vault.

Design highlights include:

Saks converted the cellar storage area to retail space for the first time in the history of the building.

The Vault completes the new entry experience by seamlessly connecting the main floor, lower level and second floor for the first time ever through a Rem Koolhaas escalator.

Inspired by a bank, the space includes vault doors, safety deposit box-inspired sculptures, metal textures and rich leather accents

DIGITAL AND BEYOND

Key aspects of The Vault will link to Saks.com to offer an integrated real and virtual world of high fine jewelry and watches.

Digital initiatives include:

Monthly online trunk shows featuring high fine jewelry and timepiece brands.

Exclusive private digital events for top clients.

FEATURED BRANDS

Adam Foster Fine Jewelry, Assael, Baume & Mercier, Boucheron, Bulgari, CHANEL, Chopard, Dena Kemp, Franck Muller, Graff, Hermès, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lorraine Schwartz, Martin Katz, Montblanc, NINI Jewels, Oscar Heyman, Piaget, Piranesi, Repossi, Robert Procop, Roger Dubuis, Tabbah, TAG Heuer and Vacheron Constantin.

GRAND RENOVATION OVERVIEW

All aspects of Saks's New York flagship Grand Renovation are integral pieces of its new business model, creating the ultimate luxury shopping destination in New York City with unparalleled service and merchandise. The opening of The Vault is the latest step in the $250 million Grand Renovation, and follows:

Select shops in 10022-SHOE on 8 , Saks's famed shoe salon is so big it needed its own zip code ( July 2019 )

Men's Shoes on 6 , one of the largest luxury men's shoe destinations in the country ( July 2019 )

Main Floor , one of the largest luxury handbag destinations in New York City ( February 2019 )

L'Avenue at Saks , an upscale Parisian dining experience; the destination, designed by Philippe Starck , marks the first venture for L'Avenue outside Paris ( February 2019 )

Beauty on 2 , an experiential makeup, skincare, fragrance and wellness destination ( May 2018 )

Jewelry on 2 , the jewelry lover's ultimate destination featuring a mix of established and emerging jewelry designers ( May 2018 )

Designer on 3 , a one-of-a-kind destination for extraordinary fashion from around the world ( September 2017 )

The Collective and The Advance on 5 , a destination for fresh contemporary fashion (Summer 2017)

Designer on 4 , Home to designer and lifestyle collections ( August 2016 )

The Saks New York City flagship is located at 611 Fifth Avenue at 50th Street, and is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For additional information on the new location and upcoming experiences, visit the Saks New York store and events page on Saks.com .

SOURCE Saks Fifth Avenue