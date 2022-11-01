Saks Launches Beauty Recycling Program in Partnership with TerraCycle

The Saks Beauty Recycling program enables customers to give empty beauty containers a second life

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, has unveiled the Saks Beauty Recycling program. The new program introduces a new, convenient solution for customers to give empty beauty containers a second life through Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the U.S.

"Through the Saks Beauty Recycling program, we are providing customers with a convenient solution for recycling a wide variety of empty beauty packaging from all brands," said Kate Oldham, SVP, Beauty at Saks. "We are proud to introduce this program to our platform as an extension of the Saks shopping experience and a way to empower our customers to embrace more sustainable practices."

Cara Chacon, SVP, ESG, Saks, added, "At Saks, we recognize that our day-to-day decisions can have a significant impact on our environment. With our partnership with TerraCycle, we hope to inspire our customers to join us in these initial efforts to reduce waste caused by difficult-to-recycle packaging and keep otherwise non-recyclable plastic packaging out of landfills."

Beginning today, customers can mail in their eligible empty beauty containers by using prepaid shipping labels that are downloadable via Saks.com. Customers can also drop off eligible empty containers in a designated collection bin at their local Saks Fifth Avenue store. All collected waste is then sorted by category based on composition, such as plastics and metals, and consolidated and sent for processing to become new raw resources that are transformed into new products, like furniture and gardening equipment.

The Saks Beauty Recycling program accepts empty hair care, skin care and cosmetic packaging from all brands - including those sold on Saks.com and in Saks Fifth Avenue stores - as well as from other retailers. For the full list of accepted items, visit Saks.com/beautyrecycling.

"With the launch of this sustainable initiative, Saks is encouraging their customers to reduce waste by providing them with two unique opportunities to responsibly recycle their hair care, skin care and cosmetic packaging," said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle. "The innovative collaboration between Saks and TerraCycle allows consumers to seamlessly divert traditionally non-recyclable beauty waste from landfills."

The Saks Beauty Recycling program is open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the program in partnership with TerraCycle, please visit Saks.com/beautyrecycling.

About Saks

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

Visit Saks.com for more information. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter , and @thesaksman on Instagram .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

