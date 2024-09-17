Saks Launches Voter Registration Initiative in Collaboration with Vote.org

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, is collaborating with Vote.org, the largest nonpartisan voter registration and get-out-the-vote platform in America, to support voting accessibility. Starting today, voters can visit Saks.com/vote to find resources to register to vote, check their voter registration status, learn more about the candidates on their local ballot and request an absentee ballot through Vote.org's platform. Additionally, Saks has debuted a window installation at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship to encourage visitors to exercise their right to vote in the 2024 election. This initiative marks the second time Saks has collaborated with Vote.org to reach voters with convenient, nonpartisan resources and election information tools.

Voter Registration Windows at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship (Courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks)

"As a prominent American brand with a far-reaching platform, Saks is committed to raising awareness of timely issues that matter to our customers, employees, partners and communities," said Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "Voting is a fundamental right, and we are proud to work with Vote.org to help increase access to nonpartisan voter registration resources. We look forward to inspiring voters nationwide to get involved and make their voices heard during this upcoming election season."

Now through September 30, customers can discover a special window installation dedicated to Saks' voter registration initiative at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship. Six of Saks' famed windows on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 49th Street spell out "VOTE" in geometric, neon letters and feature QR codes that direct to Saks' online voter registration experience, encouraging both the New York community and visitors from out of state to register to vote.

