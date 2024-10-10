Saks Observes World Mental Health Day with Release of Annual Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation Impact Report

Foundation announces the recipients of its 2024 local grant program

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks is commemorating World Mental Health Day with the release of the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation's annual Impact Report, highlighting the Foundation's achievements in advancing its mission to make mental health a priority in every community. The report underscores the Foundation's commitment to supporting mental health programs that increase awareness, bolster education and improve access to care, thereby further reaching communities that are uniquely affected by mental health issues. The Foundation is also announcing the recipients of its 2024 local grant program, providing funding to ten grassroots organizations that are of service to the mental health care of their communities.

"Across the U.S., there is a substantial gap between need and funding for mental health support," said Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks Global and Vice President of the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation Board. "We recognize the crucial demand for better access to mental health care in underserved communities across our country, and we're proud of the progress that the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation has made to help increase access to care. Our achievements are made possible through the continued support of our nonprofit partners and donors, and we appreciate their commitment to the Foundation's mission."

ANNUAL IMPACT REPORT

The 2023 Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation Impact Report emphasizes the Foundation's accomplishments from the past year including:

$1.2 million in grants delivered 82% of these grants supported underserved communities $250,000 of grants supporting grassroots nonprofit organizations' local mental health programs

in grants delivered Nearly 30,000 individuals reached with direct mental health support

The support of educational programming in 70 high schools and local youth programs

Each year, the Foundation continues to build momentum towards its mission. Since 2017, Saks and the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation have invested more than $8 million in U.S. mental health initiatives, reached more than 13 million individuals with messages that combat the shame and stigma surrounding mental health struggles, and funded nonprofit partners that directly served more than 700,000 people with mental health care. The Foundation has also funded 19 research projects, unlocking $13 million in additional federal research grants.

The Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation is proud to continue to fund the critical work of leading nonprofit organizations across the U.S., including Bring Change to Mind, the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, Girls Inc., the Inspiring Children Foundation and the Trevor Project. Additionally, in September 2024, the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation joined Kate Spade New York's Global Fund for Women's Mental Health as a founding partner.

LOCAL GRANT PROGRAM RECIPIENTS

For the third year in a row, the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation is providing grants totaling $250,000 to support ten nonprofit organizations serving the mental health of underserved communities in need, with a focus on youth, women, communities of color and the LGTBQ+ community.

The Foundation identified the grantees through an open application process that launched during Mental Health Awareness Month this past May. In 2024, Saks received three times the number of applications than in years prior, which were reviewed and selected by a committee of cross-functional Saks employees.

The 2024 grantees include:

Awaken Pittsburgh

Entwine Community

Girls for Gender Equity

Healthcare Foundation of Sonoma County

Jacob's Heart

Kids Count in Alachua County

Red Hook Initiative

Rocky Mountain Equality

The Rowan Center

You Gotta Believe

DIGITAL, IN-STORE AND EMPLOYEE INITIATIVES

As part of an integrated merchandising initiative, customers can support the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation with the purchase of items from the Saks Fifth Avenue-branded merchandise collection . Launched in 2023, the collection includes wool and cashmere hats, gloves and blankets, 100% cotton tees, fleece-lined hoodies, robes, beanies and sleepwear - all made in Italy and featuring the Saks Fifth Avenue logo. At least 50% of the purchase price from each item will benefit the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation and the nonprofit organizations it supports.

Now through October 24, Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Chevy Chase, Chicago, Greenwich, New Orleans, New York, Raleigh, Richmond and Tulsa will display dedicated installations featuring items from the Saks Fifth Avenue-branded merchandise collection.

Saks is publishing custom content today across its digital platforms that highlights its employees' personal tips and practices for supporting mental health and wellbeing. The company will also host an afternoon of events and activities virtually and at its Brookfield Place office where teams can connect, learn new skills and give back to the community.

ABOUT THE SAKS FIFTH AVENUE FOUNDATION

The Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation is the charitable arm of Saks Fifth Avenue. The Foundation is committed to making mental health a priority in every community, especially those where support is most needed, by increasing understanding, improving access to care, building protective factors and reaching communities that are uniquely affected by mental health issues. For more information about the Foundation, visit saks.com/saksfoundation .

ABOUT SAKS

Saks is the premier ecommerce platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

Visit Saks.com for more information.

