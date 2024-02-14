Saksey's Cocktail Lounge - Detroit's Most Intimate Room - Opening Spring 2024

Saksey's is an elegant lounge with opulent drinks, food, and décor

DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just off Woodward Avenue is an unadorned alleyway that will soon lead to Detroit's most intimate room, Saksey's. This new cocktail lounge is named after the Detroit bar owned and operated by Dan Gilbert's father in the 1970s. Saksey's will be in the lower level of Gilly's Clubhouse & Rooftop, the sports bar that is the vision of Nick Gilbert, who passed away from neurofibromatosis in May 2023. Saksey's is slated to open to the public in Spring 2024.

Saksey's is the vision of Josh Lang's 7OH2 Hospitality and is built around unforgettable experiences. The cozy, contemporary room boasts nostalgic reference points as guests are transported back in time through a bespoke alleyway entrance. The interior showcases a meticulous design by Jennifer Gilbert's Detroit-based POPHOUSE and every inch is crafted with care. Lacquered woods, adventurous patterns and a refined lighting design exude class. The exclusive dining area and bar have only eight tables and 55 seats, creating an intimate environment.

"Saksey's is designed to provide an experience that connects people," Lang said. "I want guests to come in, try a little of everything on the menu, sit back and spend time with the people they love. Intimacy is a product of those you share it with. This room is built for intimate moments."

The cocktail menu is created by award-winning Eric Hobbie, who was named Las Vegas's Most Intriguing Mixologist in 2019 and has won multiple national cocktail competitions. The food menu features sharable plates conceived by 7OH2 Executive Chef Adrian Estrada. Estrada has designed menus for multiple intimate venues across the east coast and Midwest. Estrada's menu is a celebration of Detroit's rich heritage featuring light bites with a flair for the dramatic.

Saksey's experience includes a unique, trend-setting tableside mixology service, presenting every patron with a front-row seat to Hobbie's inspired beverage menu. Guests can choose from classic cocktails or get adventurous with something custom. Two featured offerings are the High Class Gal and the Smoke & Mirrors:

High Class Gal Gin, cantaloupe juice, orgeat, lemon, watermelon ice diamonds, champagne This libation evolves as you imbibe. Homemade mini watermelon juice diamonds release more melon flavor as you drink from a fancy flute. Smoke & Mirrors Tequila, lemon, Saint Germain, egg white powder and charcoal lipstick kiss An illusion in a glass. Served neat in a black coupe glass, this seductive cocktail delivers a playful potency with a citrus finish.

"Saksey's doesn't just host a show, the guest experience is the show," said Lang. "Whether it's crafting cocktails tableside or delivering our mouthwatering sharable plates, there is an incredible amount of thought in every detail of this beautiful space."

Live performances round out the experience. Like the cuisine, shows will be curated for unforgettable experiences with up-close, creative and niche entertainment. In addition to public hours, Saksey's will be available for private rentals throughout the week.

