SALAD AND GO ELEVATES MENU WITH NEW SLOW-ROASTED PULLED CHICKEN

Protein upgrade reinforces mission to make healthy food accessible for all

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, the drive-thru chain revolutionizing fast food with fresh, nutritious meals, has launched its new slow-roasted pulled chicken across all locations in Arizona, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma.

The new chicken delivers tender, juicy flavor and high-quality protein at the brand's signature affordable prices. It is now available at no extra charge in all of Salad and Go's signature salads and wraps, including fan favorites like the Cobb and Caesar salads.

"Our guests deserve food that's both good for them and incredibly satisfying," said Daniel Patino, Salad and Go co-founder and Executive Chef, whose extensive culinary background has included stints at several Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. "We're delivering that with juicy, tender, all-white-meat chicken that makes our salads and wraps genuinely craveable."

The menu enhancement supports Salad and Go's mission to make chef-crafted, nutritious meals accessible to everyone. The chain has built a loyal following by offering salads, wraps, soups, and breakfast burritos and bowls at prices that compete with traditional fast food without compromising on quality.

"We believe everyone should have access to food that's both nutritious and delicious," said Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Salad and Go. "This chicken proves you don't have to choose between quality and affordability — it delivers both, every single day."

Customers can order through the drive-thru, the Salad and Go mobile app or online at saladandgo.com for pickup or delivery.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Our unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you — all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, with delivery and catering options available. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. By fostering a company culture that prioritizes innovation, creativity and the well-being of our team members, we earned Fast Company's prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award and ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/ .

Media Contact:

Juliana Mitchell

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Salad and Go