SALAD AND GO INTRODUCES ITS FIRST-EVER SWEET TREAT AND NEW BEVERAGES

Chewy marshmallow bar, toasted marshmallow beverages and cold foam available beginning Dec. 3

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, the drive-thru chain revolutionizing fast food with fresh, nutritious meals at affordable prices, has the perfect answer for customers asking, "Where can I get sweet treats near me?" as it expands beyond salads and wraps to introduce its first-ever sweet treat offering.

This sweet treat and expanded beverages launch is part of Salad and Go's ongoing commitment to menu innovation while staying true to the brand's promise: fresh, craveable menu items at a great value.

Sweet Treat

Priced under $5, Salad and Go's new sweet treat and beverages are available at all locations now. Offerings include:

Chewy Marshmallow Bar (gluten-free) : Buttery, caramelized treat made with browned butter and sea salt

(gluten-free) Buttery, caramelized treat made with browned butter and sea salt Toasted Marshmallow Lemonade: Bright, citrusy lemonade with smooth, creamy hints of vanilla and caramelized marshmallow, topped with cold foam, available for a limited time only

Bright, citrusy lemonade with smooth, creamy hints of vanilla and caramelized marshmallow, topped with cold foam, available for a limited time only Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee sweetened with notes of caramelized marshmallow and vanilla, topped with creamy cold foam, available for a limited time only

Cold brew coffee sweetened with notes of caramelized marshmallow and vanilla, topped with creamy cold foam, available for a limited time only Cold foam: Lightly sweet, rich and velvety texture that can be added to any drink

"We're always listening to our guests, and they've been asking for menu options that provide something sweet to round out their meals," said Chef Daniel Patino, co-founder and executive chef of Salad and Go. "These new menu items were designed to complement what people already love about Salad and Go and show our guests they don't have to choose between eating well and enjoying a treat."

According to data acquired by Circana, 62% of Americans consider little treats an essential part of everyday life. Consumer appetite and industry trends signaled that it was time to expand the menu to something a little sweeter.

"After recently launching our new, slow-roasted chicken, we're continuing to build our broader menu innovation strategy with the introduction of a sweet treat and new beverages," said Tom Carusona, Salad and Go CMO. "At Salad and Go, we're committed to offering variety, quality, convenience and sweet options to elevate your salad experience."

Customers can order through the drive-thru, the Salad and Go mobile app or online at saladandgo.com for pickup or delivery.

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Our unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you — all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, with delivery and catering options available. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. By fostering a company culture that prioritizes innovation, creativity and the well-being of our team members, we earned Fast Company's prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators award and ranked No. 7 on Forbes' Best Customer Service list. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/ .

Media Contact:

Juliana Mitchell

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Salad and Go