Saladax Biomedical and InsightRX to Present Chemotherapy Drug Outcomes at International Congress in September

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, which provides a cloud-based precision dosing platform to help guide treatment decisions, announced today that it will be participating with Saladax Biomedical, Inc., at the upcoming 19th International Congress of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring & Clinical Toxicology (IATDMCT) from Sept. 19-22, 2021. During the Congress, InsightRX and Saladax will be presenting the results of a solution that combines Saladax's MyCare™ assay kit with InsightRX's precision dosing technology to individualize Busulfan therapy.

Busulfan is a chemotherapy drug for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that starts in blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. Busulfan exposure has been linked to veno-occlusive disease (causing considerable morbidity and mortality), disease relapse, and failed engraftment (a life-threatening complication of stem cell transplants). Due to these clinical challenges, therapeutic drug monitoring is recommended for busulfan, and the drug's concentrations are routinely measured to help the clinician choose a dosing regimen that maximizes therapeutic benefit for the patient. Critical to these measurements is that the results can be delivered in a timely manner so that adjustments can be achieved by the next dosing cycle.

As part of this partnership, busulfan concentration levels generated from Saladax's assay technology are interpreted using the InsightRX precision dosing platform to improve exposure target attainment while decreasing safety risks to patients receiving the chemotherapy drug.

"For a number of reasons, measuring busulfan is a challenging process," said Salvatore J. Salamone, PhD, President and CEO of Saladax. "We've created an assay that can make it much easier to obtain rapid measurements of busulfan in patients. Our technology, coupled with the InsightRX precision dosing platform, which simplifies manual and highly-specialized processes, provides rapid and accurate results that will help clinicians select an optimal dose of Busulfan."

The combination of an automated assay coupled with the InsightRX tool will allow for testing and analysis in a routing clinical laboratory. Centers will no longer have to send out the samples for analysis, will be able to test at their own institution and have results in hours instead of days.

"We are proud to partner with Saladax and we look forward to presenting the joint solution at an international forum with them," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "The ability to both measure and interpret results accurately can lead to better care improvement while reducing adverse drug events. This is particularly important for life-saving drugs that come with potential side effects, including patient safety and potential harm."

In addition to launching the combined solution, InsightRX and Saladax will also be presenting several research initiatives at IATDMCT. Saladax will be presenting validation results on the MyCare™ Oncology Busulfan Assay kit, which will highlight the accuracy and precision in more than 230 patients. InsightRX will also be presenting their latest contributions to the precision dosing field with a talk titled: "Boosting Model-Informed Precision Dosing with Machine Learning: Improving predictions in atypical patients," which highlights how machine learning can be used to selectively flatten model-priors during traditional pharmacometric approaches, improving model-informed precision dosing in outlier patients.

Saladax and InsightRX will be presenting their findings at the Congress in Rome, Italy. This marks the latest foray into Europe for InsightRX, which recently announced that it is expanding its presence on the continent with its CE mark, now approved in six countries. Additionally, InsightRX has a commercial contract to use its precision dosing platform with an academic medical center in the Netherlands.

About Saladax Biomedical, Inc.

Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Saladax Biomedical, Inc. is a privately held company that develops, manufactures, and markets assays that provide rapid therapeutic drug levels for essential and life-saving medicines prescribed by psychiatrists and oncologists. Since 2007, Saladax's proprietary technology has been used in clinical laboratories and point-of-care settings to assist clinicians monitor and optimize patient care. Additionally, the company collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop tests for clinical trials and companion diagnostics. For more information, visit MyCareTests.com.

About InsightRX

‍InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow. InsightRX Nova has attained a CE mark in six European Countries, further demonstrating the company's dedication to quality, cybersecurity, and general privacy and data protection regulations. Learn more about InsightRX's recently announced $10 million Series A funding.

