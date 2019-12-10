Sales Consultants Foster SMB Growth in the Gig Economy

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration provides skilled, experienced Sales Consultants that put the processes and people in place to drive revenue for small and mid-sized businesses on a fractional basis. Their clients get to leverage the extensive sales leadership experience of the Advisor and the Sales Xceleration tools and platform in a way that they can afford.

These talented individuals are excited for the opportunity to serve their respective communities in this new way:

Knoxville, TN; Denver, CO; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI

"We continue to be impressed with the knowledge and experience of Advisors that join us, as well as their desire to have a positive impact on their business communities in this capacity. As the Gig economy continues to grow it's not surprising that more businesses understand the benefit of having a fractional Sales Consultant with sales leadership experience set them up for future success. We believe the demand will continue as more small and mid-sized businesses see the positive impact others experience using an Outsourced VP of Sales to drive revenue," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers

Growing Your Sales

