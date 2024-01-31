Sales Focus Inc. Adds New Office Space to Charleston Headquarters

Sales Focus Inc., the pioneer in sales outsourcing, expands its Charleston, South Carolina headquarters with new office space. 

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the leading outsourced sales provider, added a new office space to expand on its Charleston, South Carolina headquarters, reflecting the company's continued growth and dedication to the Charleston community.

Sales Focus Inc. Logo
Sales Focus Inc's Adds a New Office Space
In response to the increasing demand for SFI's innovative sales outsourcing services, the decision to add the office space was a strategic move to accommodate the growing team and enhance operational efficiency. Located in the same building as the Sales Focus Sales Center, the new office space can be found at 7301 Rivers Ave, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC 29406.

The new office increased SFI's workspace by more than 25 percent, offering a modern and collaborative environment that aligns with the company's vision for the future. The additional space not only supports the current team but also provides room for further expansion, enabling Sales Focus to better serve its clients and partners.

"We are excited to embark on this next chapter of growth for Sales Focus," said Sale Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Zach Horwath. "The new office space not only reflects our commitment to our team and clients but also positions us for continued success in 2024 and beyond. We look forward to the opportunities this expansion brings and the positive impact it will have on our entire organization."

The new workspace includes a second kitchen, seven offices, a small conference room, a reception area, a dining area, and storage. The company believes that this investment will foster a dynamic and innovative work environment and enhance employee satisfaction, productivity, and overall well-being.

For more information about Sales Focus Inc. and its expanded Charleston office, please visit https://www.salesfocusinc.com/.

Sales Focus Inc. 
Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

