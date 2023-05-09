Sales Focus Inc. Expands Global Reach by Partnering with Skondras

Sales Focus Inc. and Skondras announce strategic, international partnership to provide businesses across both North America and Europe expanded sales outsourcing capabilities.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the sales outsourcing pioneer, announced a global partnership with Skondras, an international sales support company with offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain. This partnership brings together two of the industry's most respected and long-standing sales outsourcing companies with the goal of providing exceptional service to clients around the globe.

With nearly 50 years of combined experience, both Sales Focus and Skondras have a proven track record of delivering high-quality, results-driven sales outsourcing services to clients across all industries. Partnering together enables both companies to leverage their expertise and resources to offer clients a broader range of solutions and services that help them achieve their sales and revenue goals.

This partnership extends the reach and capabilities of both companies across international borders. Sales Focus pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in the United States in 1998, while Skondras has had a leading outsourced sales presence within Europe for more than 20 years. By joining forces, both companies will be able to provide clients with a truly global perspective, along with local expertise and support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Skondras and bring together our collective expertise and capabilities," said Sale Focus Inc. Sales Director Zach Horwath of the global partnership. "Together, we are committed to providing our clients with exceptional service and believe that our partnership will enable us to achieve even greater success in the years to come."

"This continental approach guarantees companies that they will be able to get their sales done properly by Sales Focus in the USA and Skondras in Europe," said Skondras CEO Stijn Skondras. "Because sales is important, the approach must be done correctly. The market approach in the USA is different from that in Europe. It takes Sale Focus and Skondras many years to build their services in another continent. Hence, both parties decided to combine their knowledge, creating a partnership of experts that can be offered directly to customers."

The partnership between Sales Focus and Skondras is a significant development in the sales outsourcing industry with both companies committed to working together to deliver exceptional results for their clients.

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

