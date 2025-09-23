Sales Focus Inc. Named Finalist in Outsourcing Impact Review 2025 Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the sales outsourcing pioneer, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the 2025 Outsourcing Impact Review (OIR) Awards. The company was recognized in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) category for its ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse workforce.

Organized by Outsource Accelerator, the OIR Awards celebrate corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives within the outsourcing industry. The 2025 program marks a milestone year with a record-breaking 31 finalists, highlighting the industry's growing role in advancing education, community building, wellness, and inclusion.

As a finalist in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category, Sales Focus is recognized for its commitment to recruiting, developing, and supporting employees from diverse backgrounds. The company has built a global workforce that reflects a wide range of perspectives and experiences, fueling creativity, performance, and long-term growth.

"Being named a finalist for the OIR Awards is a testament to our dedication to building a culture where every individual feels valued and supported," said Sales Focus Director of Sales and Marketing Zach Horwath. "Having a diverse team is fundamental to how we work, innovate, and deliver results for our clients worldwide."

The OIR Awards highlight the expanding role of outsourcing firms in driving meaningful social change. SFI continues to demonstrate how inclusive business practices strengthen both company culture and client success.

Sales Focus will be profiled in the landmark OIR 2025 Report, which will be publicly released on October 15, 2025. The comprehensive report will spotlight all 31 finalists and their innovative practices shaping the future of responsible global outsourcing. The winners of the 2025 Outsourcing Impact Review Awards will be announced in October 2025.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus recruits, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ Methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About the OIR 2025

Launched by Outsource Accelerator, the annual Outsourcing Impact Review recognizes exemplary social responsibility, diversity, education, well-being, and community engagement efforts worldwide. It is a trusted independent resource for understanding the far-reaching benefits of sustainable outsourcing.

