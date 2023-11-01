Sales Focus Inc. Named the Global Leaders in B2B Sales Outsourcing for 2023 in Corporate Vision Magazine's Global Business Awards

Sales Focus Inc., the pioneer of sales outsourcing, is named in the Global Business Awards as the Global Leaders in B2B Sales Outsourcing for 2023 by Corporate Vision Magazine.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), the global leader in sales outsourcing solutions, has been named the Global Leaders in B2B Sales Outsourcing for 2023 in the Global Business Awards presented by Corporate Vision Magazine.

Corporate Vision Magazine's Global Business Awards names Sales Focus Inc. as the Global Leaders in B2B Sales Outsourcing for 2023.

"We are excited and proud to announce that Corporate Vision Magazine has named us in its Global Business Awards as the Global Leaders in B2B Sales Outsourcing for 2023," said Sales Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Zach Horwath. "This prestigious award is a testament of the hard work and dedication our team puts into our clients day in and day out."

The Global Business Awards, presented by Corporate Vision Magazine, acknowledges and celebrates businesses and organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, innovation, and dedication to their respective industries. SFI's commitment to delivering exceptional B2B sales outsourcing services has earned the company this esteemed recognition.

Sales Focus provides sales outsourcing services that are uniquely tailored to the needs of each client. The company's all-inclusive solutions include lead generation, prospecting, appointment setting, sales training, and sales management. SFI's proven methodology has helped more than 1,600 businesses around the globe and across various industries, from technology and healthcare to energy and telecommunications, achieve remarkable sales results.

As Sales Focus Inc. continues to lead the way in B2B sales outsourcing, it remains committed to providing unwavering success for its clients, driving innovation in the industry, and contributing positively to the global business landscape.

To view the issue, visit https://www.corporatevision-news.com/issues/global-business-awards-2023/. Details on Sales Focus and its award can be found at https://www.corporatevision-news.com/winners/sales-focus/.

About Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus, Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. SFI hires, trains, and manages successful sales teams based on quickly improving its clients' revenue performance. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to build a sales plan, implement the plan, and manage inside sales or outside sales teams that excel in client acquisition in any marketplace. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size within any industry in 45 days or less.

FOR IMMEDIATE CONTACT:

Angelica Iglesias

Marketing Coordinator

Sales Focus Inc.

7301 Rivers Ave, Suite 120

North Charleston, SC 29406

[email protected]

SOURCE Sales Focus Inc.