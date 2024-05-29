Sales Focus Inc. Ranks as a World's Fastest Growing Company for Spring of 2024 by Growjo

Sales Focus Inc., the sales outsourcing pioneer, has been recognized as one of the world's fastest growing companies in the Spring of 2024 Growjo 10,000 Fastest Growing Companies List.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a leader in sales outsourcing solutions, has globally ranked as the 4,729th fastest growing company in the Growjo 10,000 Fastest Growing Companies for Spring of 2024 List.

Sales Focus Inc. was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in the world in the Growjo 10,000 Fastest Growing Companies for Spring of 2024 List.

Growjo, a renowned platform that tracks and ranks the fastest-growing private companies globally, uses a comprehensive set of growth indicators including annual revenue, employee growth, funding news, and valuation increases to compile its prestigious list. Sales Focus Inc. has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience, solidifying its position among the top-performing companies worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Growjo as one of the fastest-growing companies in the world," said Sales Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Zach Horwath. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and dedication to delivering exceptional sales outsourcing solutions to our clients. We remain committed to driving growth and helping businesses achieve their sales objectives for years to come."

In 2023, Sales Focus Inc. celebrated its 25th year in business along with a historic year of growth for the company. The Growjo ranking highlights the continued success of SFI in a competitive marketplace and industry that has exploded in the last decade. With a focus on strategic growth and client satisfaction, Sales Focus is poised for even greater accomplishments in the coming years.

The full Growjo 10,000 Fastest Growing Companies List is available at www.growjo.com. You can view Sales Focus Inc.'s ranked profile at www.growjo.com/company/Sales_Focus.

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

About Growjo

Growjo is a platform dedicated to identifying and ranking the fastest-growing companies in various industries. By analyzing multiple growth indicators, Growjo provides insights into emerging companies that are on the path to significant growth and success.

CONTACT:

Angelica Iglesias

Marketing Manager

Sales Focus Inc.

7301 Rivers Ave, Suite 120

North Charleston, SC 29406

(410) 442-5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Sales Focus Inc.