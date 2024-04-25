Sales Focus Inc. Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Sales Focus Inc., a US-based sales outsourcing company with a global presence, has been presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Focus Inc. (SFI), a global leader in the sales outsourcing industry, has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact centers, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. This award recognizes Sales Focus Inc.'s commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of sales outsourcing.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.

"We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Sales Focus is known for its innovative approach to sales outsourcing, helping businesses drive revenue growth through customized sales solutions tailored to their specific needs. With more than 25 years of experience and a commitment to delivering exceptional results, SFI continues to set a standard of excellence in the sales outsourcing industry.

"We would like to thank the Stevie Awards for this recognition and our clients for their continued trust and partnership," said Sales Focus Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Zach Horwath. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently deliver outstanding sales outsourcing services."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.stevieawards.com/sales/2024-stevie-award-winners.

Sales Focus Inc.

Sales Focus Inc. (SFI) pioneered the sales outsourcing industry in 1998. Put simply, Sales Focus hires, trains, and manages successful inside and outside sales teams for its clients. SFI utilizes its proven S.O.L.D.™ methodology to develop a sales plan and manage a sales team that excels in client acquisition and revenue growth. Sales Focus guarantees to launch a sales program of any size anywhere in the world in 45 days or less.

