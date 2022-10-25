Sales Industry Veteran Dawn Clements Joins Trusaic as Chief Sales Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, a leading software company specializing in advanced workplace equity analytics, announces the appointment of sales industry veteran Dawn Clements to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Clements will lead Trusaic's sales department to meet ambitious sales revenue targets, and partner with the senior leadership team to drive strategic growth across the company's major lines of business including solutions for pay equity, Affordable Care Act compliance and tax credits.

"Dawn is a proven strategic sales leader and her track record of achieving results makes her the ideal choice to lead our sales efforts. She brings a deep understanding of the HR technology space and is uniquely qualified to help us address the growing needs of the marketplace with our range of targeted solutions," says Robert Sheen, CEO of Trusaic.

Clements brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in sales management to Trusaic. Most recently, she served as Regional Vice President, Southeast for BetterUp, the inventor of virtual coaching and largest mental health and coaching startup in the world. Earlier, Clements held the role of Regional Sales Director for Kenexa (acquired by IBM), a company providing employment and retention services, where she managed the entire sales process. At IBM, she rose to Sales Leader, North America, Watson Talent, leading talent acquisition and learning sales across North America. She later became Worldwide Strategic Alliances and Channel Sales Leader for IBM Watson Talent.

As Regional Sales Manager at Vurv Technology (acquired by Taleo), Clements helped grow the HR software startup from $1M to $5M in revenue in five years. Clements also held progressively responsible roles at Knowledge Planet and Personic.

Clements holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Marketing from the University of South Carolina.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is a leading global enterprise workplace equity software provider focused on advancing social good in the workplace by solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and compliance. Our mission is to create a better working world by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

