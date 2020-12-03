Sales of Data Center Switches Returned to Y/Y Growth in 3Q 2020, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global Data Center Switch market revenue recovered in 3Q 2020, after two consecutive quarters of mid to high single-digit decline. The recovery was driven by Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. North America declined for the fourth consecutive quarter.

"Ongoing softness in the broader enterprise market as well as at some of the Tier 1 Cloud Service Providers (SPs), particularly Facebook and to a lesser extent Microsoft, continued to weigh on the North American market," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Meanwhile, in line with our expectations, sales in China were up strong double-digits for the second consecutive quarter. This growth in China was blostered by strong demand from Cloud SPs, namely Alibaba, Tencent, Bytedance, and Kuaishou. Other countries in the APAC region as well as in Europe benefited from relaxed lockdown measures as well as some large Telco SPs deals," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2020 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Report:

Vendors with revenue share gain in the year-to-date period are H3C, Ruijie, and white box switch vendors.

25 Gbps, 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps comprised more than 50 percent of port shipments in the first nine months of the year.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of the market, including Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation, and data center core. (Software is addressed separately.) The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1000 Mbps,10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 GE); and regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

