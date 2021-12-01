Sales of Examination and Surgical Gloves to Register 2X Growth by 2031 as Need for Personal Protective Equipment Soaring for Personal Hygiene and Safety - Persistence Market Research

Demand for medical and surgical gloves has grown exponentially over the past decade, and this trend is expected to be continue over this decade as well. Examination and surgical glove sales growth can be attributed to increasing focus on healthcare and hygiene, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing surgical procedures, rising risk of hospital-acquired infections, prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, etc.

Increase awareness about hygiene across the globe and initiatives from non-profits and governments are contributing to demand growth of examination and surgical gloves. Emerging economies where the trend of hygiene is picking up and healthcare infrastructure is being developed are the most lucrative markets for the sales of examination and surgical gloves.

Prime players in the industry are investing in the development of new facilities in order to expand their manufacturing capacity and meet high demand across the world.

In September 2021 , American Nitrile, a newly launched company, announced its plans for a new production facility that would be entirely dedicated to producing nitrile gloves for healthcare and industrial use. The facility is a move to fulfill the rising demand for medical and non-medical latex-free nitrile gloves.

In July 2021 , hospital supply group Premier Inc. and Honeywell International announced that they would be launching a new venture that would be capable of manufacturing 750 million nitrile exam gloves in the U.S. each year.

Many such efforts by other manufacturers are also being made in order to meet the high demand for gloves, especially from the medical sector.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global examination and surgical gloves market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2031.

Market revenue set to amount to a net worth of US$ 6.7 Bn in 2021.

Market revenue anticipated to be around US$ 13.9 Bn by the end of the decade.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global industry in terms of market share.

"Demand for examination and surgical gloves is expected to be prominent over the next ten years as healthcare expenditure increases and awareness for hygiene and safety rises across the globe," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for examination and surgical gloves has been identified as a fairly fragmented space due to the presence of a high number of market participants.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Ansell Healthcare LLC, Top Glove Corporation Bud, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corporation, (M) Bhd, Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd, Cardinal Health Inc., Hicarethai, Labplus (GDC Group), Atrium Medical Care LLC, WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Brightway Holdings Sdn. Bhd, Semperit AG Holding, Alliance Rubber Products Sdn Bhd, Qube Medical Products Sdn Bhd, YTY Group, Helthy Glove Co. Ltd, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, Medisafe Technologies, and Delta Gloves.

These are identified as key manufacturers of examination and surgical gloves, are engaged in market expansion activities, and are developing new strategies to increase the production of gloves to meet high demand across the world.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global examination and surgical gloves market that contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product, raw material, usage, distribution channel, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

