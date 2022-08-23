Sales Xceleration® Achieves 4th Year on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies!

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Sales Xceleration® is a 2022 Inc. 5000 honoree. Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Inc 5000

"Making the Inc 5000 list could not have been possible without our Advisors choosing to be a part of our organization," said Maura Kautsky, President, Sales Xceleration®. "We are honored to work with such talented sales leaders, who are helping organizations build and meet their sales goals. We look forward to continued success for all."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Sales Xceleration®

Sales Xceleration® provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration® Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration