Sales Xceleration and EOS Worldwide Announce Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, a leader in providing expert sales leadership, who executes the sales strategy and processes needed for sales success, and EOS® Worldwide (EOS®), offering a proven business operating system to achieve business success, are thrilled to announce a partnership aimed at helping business leaders achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Sales Xceleration's expertise in building robust sales processes and providing fractional sales leadership works in perfect harmony with EOS® Worldwide's implementers and their proven methods of bringing focus, accountability, and discipline to business operations. Both companies proudly offer their solutions to business owners striving to optimize their operations and achieve their highest potential.

Tangible Benefits for Business Leaders

These complimentary offerings empower business leaders with a set of proven tools and concepts that ensure they consistently meet and exceed their business and revenue goals. EOS® Worldwide delivers a practical Entrepreneurial Operating system that instills focus, accountability, and discipline across the organization. Sales Xceleration® drives sales growth through their Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the expert guidance of Outsourced VPs of Sales. Both solutions create a solid foundation for long-term success and sustainable growth.

"We're excited to partner with EOS® Worldwide, as we both share a deep commitment to helping small to mid-size businesses reach their full potential," said Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration. "Both companies offer business leaders a comprehensive approach to growth, enabling them to not only build a strong sales foundation but also create an operational framework that drives sustainable success."

About Sales Xceleration

At Sales Xceleration, our mission is to build a path to more sales for our clients through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Outsourced VPs of Sales.

Our proven system, expertly implemented by Certified Sales Leaders, helps companies create and execute sales strategies, build sales teams, and develop the sales infrastructure necessary to achieve sustainable growth. With decades of experience, our Advisors have successfully helped thousands of businesses boost their revenue and reach their full potential.

For more information, visit www.salesxceleration.com.

About EOS Worldwide

EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs all over the globe get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

For more information about EOS, visit eosworldwide.com

