Sales Xceleration and ProCFO Partners Announce Strategic Alliance: Complementary Services for Enhanced Sales and Financial Strategies

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration, a leader in fractional sales leadership solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with ProCFO Partners, a provider of fractional financial optimization services. his alliance unites two companies committed to helping businesses achieve their sales and financial objectives by providing complementary expertise and specialized guidance.

This partnership will allow both organizations to support businesses looking to solve critical sales and financial challenges without the full-time financial commitment of hiring in-house experts. With Sales Xceleration's focus on delivering tailored sales leadership solutions and ProCFO Partners' expertise in optimizing financial functions, clients will have access to more holistic guidance in key areas impacting their business success.

"We are thrilled to partner with ProCFO Partners," said Tom Gardner, Chief Community Officer, Sales Xceleration. "Our alliance reflects a shared commitment to helping companies realize their growth potential with the expert guidance they need to overcome common sales and financial challenges."

"This alliance represents our continued focus on helping our clients succeed. The strategic expertise our organizations provide drive sustainable growth in the companies we serve. We are looking forward to forging ahead with supporting our clients with the insight, structure, and leadership needed to help them achieve their goals." said Nelson Tepfer, Co-Founder & CEO of ProCFO Partners.

Sales Xceleration's fractional sales leadership services are designed to help businesses overcome sales challenges by providing proven sales strategies, processes, and team development solutions. ProCFO Partners delivers fractional CFO services, assisting companies in optimizing key financial relationships and enhancing their financial strategy.

This alliance represents an exciting opportunity to connect businesses with the expertise they need to thrive in a competitive market.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides expert, fractional sales leadership to businesses looking to build a strong sales foundation. Through our Certified Sales Management and Operating SystemTM, we help clients achieve their revenue goals with sales strategy, management, infrastructure, and team-building solutions. To learn more, visit www.salesxceleration.com.

About ProCFO Partners

ProCFO Partners provides strategic, high-impact financial leadership to small and medium-sized businesses. Their team of seasoned CFOs partners with clients to offer customized, scalable financial solutions designed to enhance profitability, optimize cash flow, and drive sustainable growth. With expertise spanning a range of industries, ProCFO Partners is dedicated to empowering companies to reach their full financial potential through hands-on guidance and tailored strategies. Discover how they can help transform your business at www.procfopartners.com.

