Sales Xceleration Announces a Partnership with Claritysoft

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Sales Xceleration is proud to announce a new partnership with Claritysoft offering a co-branded Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system called Pathfinder, powered by Claritysoft. The value of Pathfinder is supporting Sales Xceleration's small to mid-size business clients and their specific CRM needs. Claritysoft is a leader in serving the small to mid-size business and was recently recognized as the best CRM for Small Business by Business-Software.com in their 2021 Top 40 Customer Relationship Management Software Report. Choosing to partner with Claritysoft was a strategic choice to meet the needs of clients served by Sales Xceleration Advisors.

Pathfinder CRM

"Our Fractional VPs of Sales conduct assessments of prospects and clients which consistently reveal that only 26% of small to mid-size businesses document their sales process within a CRM. We saw an opportunity to create a co-branded offering with Pathfinder CRM, providing a CRM geared to the small to mid-size business that is affordable, easy to implement, easy to customize, and easy to use on a daily basis. Claritysoft was identified as an excellent CRM, and after working with them for over a year, we decided to partner with them to co-brand and offer a simplified, streamlined CRM to fit the needs of our Advisors' clients," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

