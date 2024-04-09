Sales Xceleration® Announces President's Club and First Annual President's Circle Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the pioneer in fractional sales leadership, proudly showcases the winners of the President's Club and First Annual President's Circle. These reward and recognition programs celebrate exceptional performance by top-tier Outsourced VP of Sales over the past year.

Membership in these elite programs is a testament to the Advisor's commitment to driving sales growth for small and mid-sized businesses and providing invaluable sales consultations and tailored solutions to companies in need of sales strategy, process, and execution.

Congratulations to our President's Club and Circle Winners!

The President's Club and President's Circle awardees have demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills and have made a profound impact on their clients' sales performances, underscoring the core values of Sales Xceleration®. President's Club winners are recognized as top contributors of the organization, with a special recognition for the Advisor who completed the most searches with Sales Xceleration's exclusive recruiting agency, Amplify Recruiting.

The following are the distinguished winners, honored for their outstanding dedication to driving impactful sales results for their clients.

"We take immense pride in recognizing our top sales leaders that achieve the President's Club and President's Circle status," said Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration®. "Their dedication to fostering significant growth and profitability for a sizeable group of clients embodies the vision and mission of Sales Xceleration."

For more details about Sales Xceleration® and how their Outsourced VP of Sales can elevate your business, find your local consultant on their interactive map, or schedule a free sales consultation at https://www.salesxceleration.com.

