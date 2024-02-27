Sales Xceleration Broadens Reach, Welcoming 9 Fractional Sales Leaders

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the foremost authority in Fractional Sales Leadership, proudly announces the expansion of its team with the addition of nine distinguished Outsourced VPs of Sales. These Fractional Sales Leaders possess both the expertise and the proven methodologies necessary to implement Sales Xceleration's Certified Sales Operating Management System™ driving significant sales growth.

Minneapolis, Sarasota, Chicago, St. Louis, New York Metro, Austin, Detroit, Atlanta, London

These experienced sales leaders are set to empower business owners and senior leaders to scale their sales operations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom:

Harvard Business Review recently stated companies leveraging outsourced sales strategies reported an average of 30% higher customer retention rates. Business owners and senior leaders now have an unparalleled opportunity to harness the collective experience of these Fractional Sales Leaders to scale their sales operations and realize their full revenue growth potential.

About Sales Xceleration®

Sales Xceleration® is an industry pioneer in providing Fractional Sales Leadership and Outsourced Sales Leadership to small and mid-sized businesses looking to amplify their sales performance. With a legion of experienced Sales Consultants who embody the values of strategy development and sales team management, Sales Xceleration® stands as the keystone for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable sales growth.

For those seeking to elevate their sales performance, Sales Xceleration's Advisors are readily available to deliver free sales consultations. Visit our online map to explore the full roster of Advisors and locate an Outsourced VP of Sales Advisor in your area. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com .

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration