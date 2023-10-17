Sales Xceleration Expands, and Welcomes 8 New Fractional Sales Leaders

Sales Xceleration

17 Oct, 2023, 08:51 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, a leading provider of fractional sales leadership, is proud to welcome eight new Outsourced VPs of Sales to its organization. As part of Sales Xceleration's mission, these new Fractional Sales Leaders will further empower business owners and senior leaders to scale their sales operations. They boast a wealth of experience and proven track records in driving sustainable sales growth. With the addition of these seasoned professionals, Sales Xceleration will be able to further assist small to mid-size businesses who are looking to maximize their revenue growth potential.

Serving Seattle, Washington, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, North and Northeast Florida, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco, California, Tampa, Florida, Ontario, Canada, and Des Moines, Iowa.
Bob Baranski, with 26 years of experience, serves his community in Seattle, Washington.
Bob has provided turnkey solutions for SMEs, driving growth by revamping sales culture, implementing new processes, hiring, and leading the team to profitability for over 20 years.

Jaclyn Beatty, with 15 years of experience, serves her community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jackie is a driven sales leader with 15 years of experience building, training, and leading outside sales teams. She leverages her expertise in cultivating talent and implementing a proven process to fuel revenue growth. 

Jen Cart, with 15 years of experience, serves her community in North and Northeast Florida.
Jen is an influential sales leader with experience in driving growth via accountable teams in multimillion-dollar organizations. She is an expert in market identification, strategic positioning, and fostering engaged cultures.

Vince DeYoung, with 30 years of experience, serves his community in Orlando, Florida.
Vince is a "Square One" sales strategist, specializing in building sales operations from scratch and driving revenue growth.

Peter Hill, with 28 years of experience, serves his community in San Francisco, California.
Peter helps small and medium-sized business owners accelerate their sales achievements. He has decades of experience in all sales areas, including sales leadership, solution engineering, operations, and enablement.

Tim Neilan, with 20+ years of experience, serves his community in Tampa, Florida.
Tim is an experienced sales executive skilled in designing growth strategies, unifying company functions, and leading high-performing teams for substantial revenue generation.

Kael Pollard, with 20+ years of experience, serves his community in Ontario, Canada.
With 20+ years in sales leadership, Kael is an expert in driving growth and building top-tier teams. His strategic, KPI-focused approach fosters collaboration & empowers teams to excel with a people-first mindset.

Riaan Van Dyk, with 10+ years of experience, serves his community in Des Moines, Iowa.
Riaan is a seasoned sales and marketing leader. He has experience across various-sized companies, specifically by building winning teams and strategies clients and their companies to ensure sales growth and acceleration.

"We are honored to have eight Fractional Sales Leaders join Sales Xceleration," stated Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration. "Each of them brings their unique sales expertise combined with an extensive leadership background that will play a crucial role in furthering our mission of providing a path to freedom and success for our clients. More important than team expansion, is our ability to enable our clients to build a powerful sales engine to drive growth."

About Sales Xceleration
Sales Xceleration provides Outsourced Sales Leadership to small and mid-sized businesses, helping them achieve their sales growth goals. Our experienced Sales Consultants offer expertise in all aspects of sales leadership – from strategy development to team management and coaching.

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

Sales Xceleration and Objective Management Group Partner to Optimize Your Sales Team

Accelerating Success with Sales Xceleration's Five New Fractional Sales Leaders

