Sales Xceleration Gains Eighteen Fractional VPs of Sales

INDIANAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractional leadership is one of the fastest growing services to support small to mid-size businesses. With this growth, we further expand our ability to support local businesses in fifteen markets. Businesses utilize the sales leadership experience of an Outsourced VP of Sales in conjunction with Sales Xceleration's proven processes and tools, offering an affordable solution for improving a sales organization and driving revenue.

These Advisors are looking forward to serving their local markets:

Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Indianapolis, IN; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Memphis, TN; Phoenix, AZ; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, OR

"The gig economy normalized fractional work, and businesses have embraced the concept. Our Advisors are passionate about using their sales leadership experience to serve the SMB market to produce results and grow sales," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Maura Kautsky, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 703.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration